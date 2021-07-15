‘Rebel’ Eyes Potential Season 2 Pickup By IMDb TV As Season 1 Gets Run On Amazon’s AVOD Platform

The first season of Rebel, which was canceled by ABC in May, is now available on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

I hear the agreement between IMDb TV and lead Rebel studio ABC Signature includes an option for a second-season order based on how Season 1 performs on the platform. The studio still has the cast, led by Katey Sagal, under options, I hear, making a second season a realistic possibility.

IMDb TV recently made a similar arrangement with Sony Pictures TV for another canceled ABC drama, For Life, whose first two seasons are currently streaming on the service. That series, starring Nicholas Pinnock, also is eying a potential new season on the AVOD platform if the trial run of its existing seasons does well.

The cancellation of Rebel came just five episodes into its freshman run on ABC. It was a tough decision for the network because the series, inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich, comes from ABC’s most valuable drama showrunner, Krista Vernoff, who is shepherding the network’s top two scripted series in Grey’s Anatomy and spinoff Station 19.

Rebel centers on Annie “Rebel” Bello (Sagal), a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

“The abrupt announcement that there would be no season 2 based on the response from our airings came a shock and a heartbreak,” Sagal wrote on Instagram after the news of the cancellation. “Things take time to catch on. Rebel tells the story of a woman who speaks up for what is right, the show has heart and purpose, funny and tears, and we, the cast, are all scratching our heads at the reversal of support from ABC.”

Andy Garcia, John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Zegers and Sam Palladio also star in Rebel, which is produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney TV Studios, in association with Sony Pictures Television and Davis Entertainment. The series is distributed by Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.