Rebecca Taylor Joins Aloft Strategic Communications As Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Aloft Strategic Communications has hired Rebecca Taylor as a partner. The boutique firm was founded by veteran publicist Michael Donkis in April.

Taylor was most recently VP, Talent at Jonesworks, and before that, a VP at Rogers & Cowan PMK, working with Robert Downey Jr., Patty Jenkins and Christopher McQuarrie, among others. The move is a reunion of sorts for Taylor and Donkis, as both worked closely together at Prime, a boutique firm run by Donkis and Joy Fehily, which was absorbed by PMK-BNC in 2016.

“Rebecca is one of the smartest, hardest working, ethical and caring publicists I’ve worked alongside,” Donkis tells Deadline. “She has a sterling reputation and is a perfect fit for Aloft. While I’ve enjoyed calling her ‘friend’ for some time, I’m very excited to now call her ‘partner’ as well.”

Taylor’s impressive client roster of showrunners, filmmakers, talent and authors includes Jac Schaeffer, creator and head writer of Disney+/Marvel’s WandaVision, which is nominated for 23 Emmy awards; Annie Weisman, creator and showrunner of Apple TV+’s Physical; Christina Lee, showrunner of HBO Max’s Made For Love; Alissa Nutting, author and showrunner of Made For Love; Allison Schroeder, Oscar nominated writer of Hidden Figures; Lucy Alibar, Oscar-nominated writer of Beasts of the Southern Wild; Emmy winning producer/director Anthony Hemingway and his Eponymous production company; Zelda and Daniel Barnz, creators and showrunners of HBO Max’s Genera+ion; Academy Award nominated producers Jess Wu Calder & Keith Calder (One Night In Miami, Anomalisa, Blindspotting); Kristin Hahn, writer and producer (Apple TV+ The Morning Show, Netflix’s Dumplin’); WGA-winning writer/producer Wendy Calhoun (Fox’s Empire, FX’s Justified); Dan Casey, screenwriter of Universal’s $622.6M-grossing F9 and AGBO’s upcoming Battle Of The Planets and Susan Fowler, author of Whistleblower: My Unlikely Journey to Silicon Valley and Speaking Out Against Injustice and TIME Person of the Year in 2017.

Taylor’s talent clients include Adam Demos (Netflix’s Sex/Life, Lifetime’s UnREAL), supermodel Kate Upton, Rose McIver (CBS’ Ghosts, iZombie), Rahul Kohli (Netflix’s Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor), Merle Dandridge (HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, HBO’s The Last of Us) Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother, Flora and Ulysses), Chris Wood (Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation) Jodi Balfour (For All Mankind, The Crown), Lucy Davis (Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Warner Bros’s Wonder Woman) Cailey Fleming (AMC’s The Walking Dead, Disney+/Marve’s Loki), YaYa Gosselin (Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes), and Janina Gavankar (Lionsgate’s Borderlands, The Morning Show).

As a personal publicist, Taylor has worked with talent, filmmakers, production companies, television creators and showrunners, authors, and select non-profits. She has worked with some of the industry’s most recognizable talent, helped to develop up and comers, and successfully led Academy and Emmy awards campaigns.