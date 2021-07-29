‘Real Husbands Of Hollywood’ Limited Series Revival From Kevin Hart & Jesse Collins Entertainment Ordered By BET+

Real Husbands of Hollywood is making a comeback. BET+ has greenlighted a six-episode limited series revival of the hit BET reality TV parody show from Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment. The show is currently in production in Los Angeles with a premiere date TBD.

Original series star Hart is set to return for the revival, along with original cast members Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long. They’ll join a slew of celebrity guest stars who Kevin likes to call “friends.”



Real Husbands of Hollywood was created by Hart, Chris Spencer and Ralph R. Farquhar in 2012, after originating as a sketch on the BET Awards. The series first premiered on BET in 2013 and ran for five seasons ending in 2016. The series follows the daily lives of Kevin and other celebrities, each playing a fictionalized version of themselves, as they venture through their surreal life in Hollywood.

2020-21 BET & BET+ Pilots & Series Orders

Watch on Deadline

The limited series is produced by HartBeat Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment with Hart, Jesse Collins, Farquhar, Stan Lathan, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Andy Horne, Dionne Harmon and Dave Becky executive producing. Wayne Stamps is executive producer and showrunner. Chris Spencer is executive producer and writer. Carl Craig will produce. Johnny Mack and Buddy Lewis will write and produce. Robin Henry and Amberia Allen will join the writing team. Chris Robinson, Ali Leroi and Leslie Small will direct. Stein will oversee the project for Hartbeat Productions. Horne and Harmon will oversee the project for Jesse Collins Entertainment.