Raymond Cavaleri Dies: Talent Agent, Former Child Actor Was 74

Raymond Cavaleri, a former child actor who became a talent agent and founded Cavaleri & Associates in 1981, died July 19 in West Hills, California. He was 74.

His son Damian Cavaleri announced his death to Deadline, noting that he died peacefully surrounded by family.

Born in Syracuse, New York, Cavaleri was six months old when he and his parents moved to California. As a child actor, he got roles on such 1960s TV series as Boris Karloff’s Thriller, Dennis the Menace, Going My Way, Combat and a memorable 1962 episode of Alfred Hitchcock Presents titled “The Children of Alda Nuova” in which actor Jack Carson played an American gangster hiding out in Rome who is menaced by a group of teenagers.

Cavaleri had several small roles in the 1970s, including in the TV series Bracken’s World and the 1975 Tony Curtis crime drama film Lepke, but by the early 1980s he’d become a talent agent. His agency, Cavaleri & Associates, represented actors, directors, writers and other above- and below-the-line talent.

In 2009, Cavaleri was a producer on the film The Hitmen Diaries: Charlie Valentine, starring Michael Weatherly, Tom Berenger, Raymond J. Berry and Steven Bauer, among others. He also taught drama at his alma maters Alemany High School and California State University, Northridge. He founded two Los Angeles theater groups, the Cheherazade Ensemble and the Camille Ensemble.

Cavaleri is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barbara Beaver Cavaleri, sons Damian and Maximillian, their spouses and a grandson.