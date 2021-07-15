‘Ray Donovan’ Casts Chris Gray As Young Ray In Follow-Up Movie; Saad Siddiqui Joins ‘From Scratch’

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Gray (The Society) is set to play young Ray in Showtime’s follow-up feature-length movie Ray Donovan. The film picks up where Season 7 of the popular series left off following its surprise cancellation last year, with Mickey (Jon Voight) in the wind and Ray (Liev Schreiber) determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. Gray plays the younger version of Schreiber’s Ray Donovan. Like his older self, he is a physically imposing young man who can convey much with only a few words and is decisive and calm in times of crisis. The film is executive produced by Hollander, Schreiber, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro. Gray was recently seen in a recurring role in The Society and in the feature Almost Love. He’s repped by Sweet 180 and CESD.

Saad Siddiqui (SEAL Team) has been tapped for a recurring role in Netflix limited series From Scratch, starring and executive produced by Zoe Saldana. Based on Tembi Locke’s best-selling memoir, the series is from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner, Saldana’s CineStar and 3 Arts Entertainment. From Scratch is a sweeping, autobiographical romance that follows an American woman as she falls in love with a Sicilian man while studying abroad in Italy then builds a life with him in the United States. When she unexpectedly loses him to illness, she is challenged to pull herself through grief so she can raise their daughter as they would have raised her together: with hope, joy, and infinite love. Siddiqui will play Dr. Atluri, a kind and skilled doctor who shares life-changing news with Amy and Lino. Siddiqui has recurred on CBS’ SEAL Team, Netflix’s October Faction, CBC’s Coroner and The Hardy Boys on Hulu. He also played a supporting role on the Brannon Braga directed and Seth McFarlane produced film Books of Blood. He’s repped by SMS Talent, HG5 Entertainment and The Characters Talent Agency.

Watch on Deadline

2020-21 Netflix Pilots & Series Orders