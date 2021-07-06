‘Macy’s 4th Of July’ Fireworks Special On NBC Wins Sunday Ratings, Continues To Fall From Previous Years; ’60 Minutes’ Tops Viewers

Macy’s 4th Of July fireworks celebration on NBC, hosted by Renée Elise Goldsberry and Ryan Eggold, aired to an average of 4.38 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic on Sunday. Despite being Sunday’s highest-rated program, the holiday special continued to fall from previous iterations.

The Sunday spectacular featured performances by Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic, Reba McEntire but failed to strike a chord with viewers. Macy’s 4th of July celebration was down in viewership by 7.9% and 25% from the hybrid 2020 event and the pre-pandemic 2019 iteration, respectively.

Taking Sunday viewers was the latest 60 Minutes on CBS, which broadcast to 4.40 million viewers and gained a 0.3 rating. The news program was the highlight for CBS’s Sunday night, which heavily featured reruns of The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans for the remainder of the evening.

ABC also had a quiet 4th of July with repeat episodes of its Sunday game shows Celebrity Family Feud, The Chase and To Tell The Truth. Fox and the CW’s Sunday nights also featured reruns.