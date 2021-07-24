R. Kelly Facing New Accusations In Federal Sex Trafficking Trial

Federal prosecutors filed a detailed court document Friday, asking a New York judge to admit new allegations against R&B singer R. Kely in his upcoming sex trafficking trial.

The new accusations include alleged acts which R. Kelly has not been charged with, but are “directly relevant to and inextricably intertwined with the evidence of the charged crimes,” prosecutors argued in the motion.

Among the charges are accusations of sexual assault and bribery, some dating back 30 years.

Kelly is accused of being the leader of a group that recruited women and young girls for sex during his years touring the world as a top R&B singer. He was arrested by the New York Police Dept. and federal authorities in Chicago in 2019, and transferred to New York in June. He faces two sets of federal charges in Chicago and New York.

The court filing alleges a 2006 incident wherein Kelly sexually abused a 17-year-old boy, recruiting him at a McDonald’s in Chicago by asking, “what he was willing to do to succeed in the music business.”

Watch on Deadline

Court documents allege that boy introduced Kelly to his male friend, also a minor. Kelly allegedly started a sexual relationship with that person.

The court papers also allege how a Kelly associate bribed a Cook County, Illinois, clerk with $2,500 for information after the airing of the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly in early 2019.

Finally, prosecutors allege that Kelly sexually abused the singer Aaliyah Haughton, marrying her in 1994 when she was 15 to prevent her testimony against him, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. She died in a plane crash in 2001.

Other allegations contained in the filing include unlawful imprisonment, hush money payments, threats and psychological abuse.