Quibi Shows ‘Reno 911!’, ‘Die Hart’ & ‘Mapleworth Murders’, Reborn As Roku Originals, Score Eight Emmy Nominations

Reno 911!, Die Hart and Mapleworth Murders, which all began as original series on the ill-starred Quibi and now stream as Roku Originals, collected a total of eight Emmy nominations.

The tally was higher than seasoned Emmy regulars like Showtime and Paramount+ (née CBS All Access), which had six apiece. Fox, with seven, also had fewer, though the pool is different for short-form fare.

Die Hart, which Roku has renewed for a second season, stars Kevin Hart as a comedian looking to break through as an action movie star. It scored acting noms for Hart, John Travolta and Nathalie Emmanuel.

Reno 911!, the long-running Comedy Central spoof that was rebooted by Quibi, was recognized in two categories. It is up for Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series as well as Kerri Kenney-Silver’s performance as Deputy Trudy Wiegel.

Mapleworth Murders got three nominations in short-form comedy, two for actors John Lutz and J.B. Smoove and one for Paula Pell in the actress category.

By the time Emmy ballots were cast this year, Quibi had already imploded. The mobile-focused subscription service was led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman and backed with $1.75 billion in start-up capital. Myriad issues, from a lack of connected-TV availability and social sharing to, of course, Covid-19, conspired to sink Quibi.

The company announced its shutdown last October and then in January a deal with Roku was unveiled. About three dozen Quibi titles forming the foundation of Roku’s nascent original programming banner.

The streaming provider plans to continue to release batches of other ex-Quibi titles through the rest of 2021. They are all available on the Roku Channel, the company’s hub for on-demand film and TV titles and almost 200 live linear channels, as well as original fare. The free, ad-supported offering reaches households with about 70 million people, the company has said, and early indications have been positive in terms of viewership statistics.

Emmy-eligible shows this year had to have episodes air or stream between June 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021.

At last year’s Emmys, Quibi broke through with wins in short-form drama acting categories for Jasmine Cephas Jones and Laurence Fishburne of #Freerayshawn.