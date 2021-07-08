‘Queen Of Hearts’ Filmmakers Team With ‘The Guilty’ Producer For TV Series ‘Dependency’ Based On Tove Ditlevsen Novel

EXCLUSIVE: Director-writer duo May el-Toukhy and Maren Louise Käehne, who previously collaborated on 2019 Sundance hit Queen Of Hearts, are re-teaming with scandi major Nordisk Film Production on Dependency, an adaptation of an autobiographical novel by Danish author Tove Ditlevsen.

Producing the project will be Lina Flint, who founded Nordisk’s talent department Spring and has credits including The Guilty, which is being remade by Jake Gyllenhaal and Netflix, and the upcoming comedy Wild Men.

May el-Toukhy will be the series’ conceptual director and Käehne will be the lead writer. Nordisk secured rights to the 1971 book from the publishing house Gyldendal.

The four-part show will portray influential author Tove Ditlevsen’s four marriages with four vastly different men. It promises to be a brutally honest and unsentimental story about her being torn between the roles of artist, mother, wife and addict.

“Tove Ditlevsen’s life constitutes, in all its devil-may-care complexity, a fascinating and inspiring material for us as filmmakers. She wants it all – career, children, love, freedom – but is still constantly drawn towards destroying any kind of harmony and joy,” commented Käehne. “Tove’s existential division between life’s conflicting desires and dreams resonates with today’s audience and with us as storytellers. She is both an identifiable and enigmatic personality you never get tired of exploring and her experiences balance on a delicate line between recognition and unpredictability, which make them unrivalled dramatic material to unfold in a cinematic interpretation.”

“Dependency is a completely fantastic work that is complex, brutal and moving and I can’t imagine anyone better to tell and interpret Tove Ditlevsen’s story than May and Maren Louise,” added producer Flint. “With them at the helm of this great collaborative filmic work, the audience can look forward to a modern and at the same time universal story of existential rootlessness and a woman’s chase of something bigger.”

“Tove Ditlevsen’s authorship is current as never before with publications on its way throughout the world. We believe that Nordisk Film, with their creative team, are the completely right ones to picture this intense and ultra-modern work,” added book rights agent Lydia Constance Grønkvist Pedersen.

Ditlevsen’s The Copenhagen Trilogy, consisting of the novels Childhood, Youth and Dependency, have been published in more than 20 countries.