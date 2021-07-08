Eric McCormack To Host Project Angel Food Telethon With Jessica Holmes

Eric McCormack is joining KTLA anchor Jessica Holmes to host a Project Angel Food live telethon on July 17.

The station will broadcast the event, called Lead with Love 2021, from 7 PM to 9 PM, and it will be streamed live on Hulu, as well as the KTLA and Project Angel Food websites.

The event is presented by City National Bank and will raise money for expanded Project Angel Food service, with a client base of 2,300 per day, compared to 1,500 per day before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The organization was founded in response to the AIDS pandemic in 1989, and provides food delivery service to Los Angeles clients with critical illnesses including Covid.

Also on the lineup will be co-hosts Loni Love and Alec Mapa. Chefs Cat Cora, Stuart O’Keeffe and Duff Goldman will pay tribute Project Angel Food Chef Randy Nakamura, who died due to Covid complications earlier this year. The event also will feature a Jonathan Del Arco visit with a Project Angel Food client, and Rachel Lindsay touring the Project Angel Food kitchen. Others recently added to the lineup include Jimmy Smits, Megan Hilty and Brad Garrett and the event will include performances by Gloria Estefan, LeAnn Rimes, Andy Grammer, Jewel, Phillip Phillips, Vanessa Williams and Olivia Holt.

The executive producer of the event is Brad Bessey, and the executive director of Project Angel Food is Richard Ayoub.

Also in the lineup are Jamie Lee Curtis, Matt Bomer, Maria Shriver, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, Shannon Miller, Oscar De La Hoya, Pauley Perrette, Ross Mathews, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Katey Sagal, Annie Potts, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch, Kathy Hilton, Rufus Wainwright, Sandra Lee, Yvette Nicole Brown, Conrad Ricamora, Javicia Leslie and Marianne Williamson, the founder of Project Angel Food. Also joining Mapa in the call lounge will be Kirsten Vangsness, Joely Fisher, Gabrielle Dennis, Peter Porte, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Lauren Tom, Jonathan Adams, Gregory Zarian, and Lawrence Zarian. Lisa Foxx will announce live from KTLA Studio 6.