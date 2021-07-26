Producers Guild Awards Sets In-Person Ceremony For Late February: See The 2021-22 Timeline

The Producers Guild of America has finalized its 2021-22 awards-season plans, and there’s nothing virtual about it.

The group has set its 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards for Saturday, February 26, at the Fairmont Century Plaza, and its film and marquee television nominations will be revealed on Thursday, January 27.

The PGAs film documentary nominees will be announced on December, and the TV nominees for sports, children’s and shortform program will be unveiled January 13.

This season, the PGA is bringing back its prestigious honors that include the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television, Visionary Award and Milestone Award, and the third annual PGA Innovation Award will be presented to the production of a noteworthy, impactful new-media program.

The guild also unveiled a new logo for its yearly trophy show — see it above.

The Producers Guild Awards recognize the producers who have created an undeniable impact on the producing profession. Last year, the producing teams behind Nomadland, Soul, My Octopus Teacher, The Crown, Schitt’s Creek, The Queen’s Gambit, The Last Dance, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and Hamilton were among those honored in the motion pictures and television categories.

Here are the key dates for the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards season (all times Pacific:

Eligibility Period for 2022 Producers Guild Awards

Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures: March 1 – December 31

Television Programs (Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): January 1 – December 31

Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: Wednesday, September 22

Television Programs (Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Wednesday, September 29

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Wednesday, October 13

Screener Submission Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures ONLY: Wednesday, September 22

Nomination Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Wednesday, January 5

Television Programs (Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): Wednesday, January 12

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Wednesday, January 12

Nomination Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Wednesday, January 12 (2 p.m.)

Television Programs (Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): Wednesday, January 26 (2 p.m.)

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Wednesday, January 26 (2 p.m.)

Nominees Announced

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, December 10

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, January 13

Television Programs (Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): Thursday, January 27

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Thursday, January 27

Final Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, January 13

Television Programs (Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): Thursday, January 27

Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures: Thursday, January 27

PGA East and West Coast Celebrations of 2022 Producers Guild Awards Nominees and Producing Teams

Week of February 20

Final Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, January 27 (2 p.m.)

Television Programs (Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): Thursday, February 10 (2 p.m.)

Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 10 (2 p.m.)

Awards Show

Saturday, February 26