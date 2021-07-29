Producer Jessica Rhoades Sets ‘Nice Jewish Girls’ Comedic Drama Under First-Look Deal With Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Jessica Rhoades (Dirty John, Sharp Objects) is developing hourlong series Nice Jewish Girls for Netflix, created by Anni Weisband (Astronomy Club). It stems from a first-look deal Rhoades signed with the streamer earlier this year for her Pacesetter Productions. Under the pact, Pacesetter will continue its mission of fostering creative voices as it works with new and established writers on projects for Netflix.

Rhoades serves as executive producer on Nice Jewish Girls alongside Weisband and Dara Resnik (Home Before Dark), who will supervise the project.

Loosely based on Weisband’s family members, Nice Jewish Girls is a darkly comedic one-hour family crime drama about four sisters in the aftermath of a death in the family. They know they would do anything for each other, but come to realize they don’t know everything about each other.

“Jessica Rhoades is a talented and strong producer skilled in working with a range of projects and talent,” said Peter Friedlander, VP, UCAN Scripted Series, Netflix. “Her commitment to foster established and emerging storytellers is truly admirable, and we look forward to advancing those efforts and supporting her as she continues to bring her vision to life.”

Rhoades is an executive producer on the upcoming HBO Max limited series Station Eleven from creator Patrick Somerville and director Hiro Murai, and Starz’s The Venery of Samantha Bird from writer Anna Moriarty, with Jessica Yu attached to direct. She recently served as an executive producer on Gillian Flynn’s Amazon Studios’ Utopia, starring Sasha Lane, John Cusack, and Rainn Wilson.

She previously was an executive producer on Season 2 of the Alexandra Cunningham-created series Dirty John, starring Amanda Peet and Christian Slater. Rhoades also executive produced HBO’s Sharp Objects, based on Flynn’s novel, starring Amy Adams. Other credits include Showtime’s The Affair and NBC’s The Village.

“I’m thrilled to embark on this journey with the incredible team at Netflix,” said Rhoades. “As Pacesetter continues to grow, we’re excited about the opportunity to bring compelling projects and fresh, creative voices to their global audience.”

Rhoades is repped by UTA and attorney Adam Cooper at Jackoway. Weisband is repped by Gersh, Echo Lake Entertainment, and Victoria Cook at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Resnik is repped by UTA, Grandview and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.