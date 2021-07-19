Prince Harry To Publish Memoir For Penguin Random House

Prince Harry is writing a memoir that publisher Penguin Random House says will be “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.”

The release date is tentatively scheduled for late 2022.

In a statement, Prince Harry said, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

The memoir follows Prince Harry’s revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey after he and wife Meghan Markle stepped away from the official duties and moved to Southern California.

Watch on Deadline

Random House will publish the book in the U.S. in print and digital formats. Transworld, an imprint of Penguin Random House UK, will publish in the United Kingdom. An audiobook also will be released by Penguin Random House Audio.