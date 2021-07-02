Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Archewell Hires ‘Pivot’s Rebecca Sananes As Head Of Audio

Archewell Audio, the production company founded by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has hired Rebecca Sananes as head of audio.

Sananes was previously lead podcast producer of Pivot, New York Magazine and Vox Media’s show hosted by Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway.

She will report to Ben Browning, Head of Content for Archewell and will join the company in August.

Sananes will be tasked with overseeing The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s podcast business, which has an exclusive partnership with Spotify. They dropped their first effort in December, a holiday special featuring the likes of James Corden, Elton John and Stacey Abrams.

Before joining Pivot, Sananes worked in public radio, where she worked on episodes such as Why Is Vermont So Overwhelmingly White and her work has also appeared on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and The World.