Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Joe Biden To Host Los Angeles Dodgers At the White House

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Gabrielle Carteris Not Seeking SAG-AFTRA Reelection, Backs Fran Drescher
Read the full story

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Archewell Hires ‘Pivot’s Rebecca Sananes As Head Of Audio

Rebecca Sananes
Courtesy of Subject

Archewell Audio, the production company founded by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has hired Rebecca Sananes as head of audio.

Sananes was previously lead podcast producer of Pivot, New York Magazine and Vox Media’s show hosted by Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway.

She will report to Ben Browning, Head of Content for Archewell and will join the company in August.

Sananes will be tasked with overseeing The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s podcast business, which has an exclusive partnership with Spotify. They dropped their first effort in December, a holiday special featuring the likes of James Corden, Elton John and Stacey Abrams.

Before joining Pivot, Sananes worked in public radio, where she worked on episodes such as Why Is Vermont So Overwhelmingly White and her work has also appeared on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and The World.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad