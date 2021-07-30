Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions Taps Chanel Pysnik As Head Of Unscripted

EXCLUSIVE: Former Disney+ exec Chanel Pysnik has joined Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions as Head of Unscripted. Reporting to Ben Browning, Archewell’s Head of Content, Pysnik will oversee nonfiction series and documentary film productions, working closely with Netflix, where the company is under a deal. Pysnik, who started in May, joins a growing production team at Archewell, which also includes Bennett Levine, who joined the company as Coordinator in the spring.

Archewell Productions was founded by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2020 to produce programming that uplifts and entertains audiences by embracing a shared humanity and building community through similar experiences, powerful narratives, and universal values. Archewell Productions’ first two announced projects with Netflix are Heart of Invictus, a docu-series executive produced by Prince Harry in partnership with The Invictus Games Foundation, and Pearl (working title), an animated adventure series executive produced by Markle.

Pysnik most recently served as Director of International Content for Disney+. There, she helped launch the platform internationally and oversaw its unscripted series and documentaries in all non-U.S. markets. Previously, Pysnik was at CNN for six years leading development for CNN and HLN Original Series. Projects she worked on included Disney+’s David Beckham-led series Save Our Squad and CNN’s American Dynasties: The Kennedys, The Story of Late Night, and Lincoln: Divided We Stand.