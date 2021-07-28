‘The Prince’: HBO Max To Release All 12 Episodes of Royal Family Parody Tonight

The life of England’s Prince George is being parodied in HBO Max’s The Prince, the 12-episode series premiering in one full batch at midnight Thursday. The project was originally delayed in May after the death of Prince Phillip.

The Prince is a biting, satirical look at the life of Prince George of Cambridge as he navigates the trials and tribulations of being a royal child. The youngest heir to the British throne will be voiced by creator Gary Janetti, who popularized the character and his royal adventures via his Instagram page.

By the looks of the new trailer, neither Prince Harry (Orlando Bloom), his wife Duchess Megan Markle (Condola Rashad) nor the rest of the family will be spared in the name of comedy—not even Queen Elizabeth (Frances de la Tour).

Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens will be pulling double duty, voicing both Prince Charles and Prince Phillip, whose death in May delayed the show’s original premiere.

Guest stars on the series include Andy Cohen, Brad Goreski, Kelly Ripa, Paul Anderson, Samuel Barnett, Sacha Dhawan and from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna.