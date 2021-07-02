‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’: Chandler Kinney & Maia Reficco To Star In HBO Max Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Chandler Kinney (Zombies 2, Lethal Weapon) and Maia Reficco (Evita, Kally’s Mashup) are set as the leads in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, a darker, present-day iteration of the popular 2010-17 series, from Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa; Lindsay Calhoon Bring (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina); Alloy Entertainment; and Warner Bros TV. Lisa Soper (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) will direct the first two episodes. The series is scheduled to begin production later this summer at Upriver Studios in New York.

Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring, the reboot based on the bestselling books by Sara Shepard will feature a new story and new characters. Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

Kinney will play Tabby, an aspiring director and horror movie buff. Like the other Little Liars, Tabby’s hiding a secret.

Reficco will portray Noa, a striving, sardonic track star who’s working hard to get her life back to normal after a summer spent in juvenile detention.

Aguirre-Sacasa will executive produce via his Muckle Man Productions, with Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo, as well as Michael Grassi and Caroline Baron. Calhoon Bring will co-executive produce. Muckle Man Productions and Alloy produce in association with WBTV.

Kinney most recently starred in Zombies 2, the second installment of the Disney Channel film franchise, and she will return for the third installment. Kinney previously starred in the Fox series Lethal Weapon. Additional credits include FX’s American Horror Story: Asylum, The Haunted Hathaways for Nickelodeon, and Disney’s Girl Meets World. Kinney is repped by Paradigm, Untitled Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Reficco is currently shooting the Netflix feature Strangers, opposite Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, and directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. She most recently starred in the Broadway Center Stage production Next to Normal as Natalie at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Previously, she starred as Young Eva in the Encores! Production of Evita at New York City Center, directed by Sammi Cannold. Reficco is best known for her role as Kally in the Nickelodeon series Kally’s Mashup in Latin America, for which she earned several Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Reficco is repped by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson.

Soper recently directed an episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for Netflix, Warner Bros Television, and Berlanti Productions. Soper is also an award-winning production designer who most recently worked with James Gunn on the Max Original Peacemaker; she was also the designer on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina before transitioning into directing on the show. Soper is repped by Charlotte Rose at Green Light Artist Management and Hannah Ozer at Kaplan/Perrone.

Aguirre-Sacasa developed and serves as executive producer/showrunner of Riverdale for The CW. He also executive produced and developed Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The CW’s Katy Keene. All three dramas are based on characters from Archie Comics, where Aguirre-Sacasa serves as chief creative officer, and produced by Warner Bros Television, where he is under an overall deal.