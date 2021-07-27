‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Sets Bailee Madison To Star In HBO Max Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Good Witch alumna Bailee Madison has booked her next series. She has been cast as a lead opposite Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco in HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. A dark, present-day iteration of the popular 2010-17 series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin hails from Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Lindsay Calhoon Bring, Alloy Entertainment and Warner Bros TV.

Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring, the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged reboot based on the bestselling books by Sara Shepard will feature a new story and new characters. Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago, as well as their own.

Madison will play Imogen, a true survivor. Like all of the Liars, Imogen is a final girl. She will drive the mystery of uncovering “A” as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends.

Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces via his Muckle Man Productions, with Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo, as well as Michael Grassi and Caroline Baron. Calhoon Bring will co-executive produce. Muckle Man Productions and Alloy produce in association with WBTV. Lisa Soper will direct the first two episodes.

Madison has acted in a number of films including Parental Guidance opposite Billy Crystal and Bette Midler, Just Go with It with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark and Brothers. She recently starred in Netflix’s A Week Away, opposite Kevin Quinn. She also can be seen in A Cinderella Story: Starstruck. In TV, she starred on the first six seasons of Hallmark’s Good Witch. Her credits also include The Fosters, Once Upon a Time, Wizards of Waverly Place and Bridge to Terabithia. Madison is repped by Gersh, Management 360 and Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan.