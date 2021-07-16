Prentice Penny & Mozhan Marnò Developing Series Adaptation Of Marjan Kamali’s ‘The Stationery Shop’ For HBO

EXCLUSIVE: Marjan Kamali’s novel The Stationery Shop, which tells the story of star-crossed lovers in 1953 Tehran, is getting a television adaptation at HBO.

Prentice Penny’s A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment has teamed up with writer and actress Mozhan Marnò and author Kamali for the small-screen adaptation.

The book, which was published in 2019, tells story of teenagers Roya and Bahman, star-crossed lovers in 1953 Tehran, who are separated on the eve of their marriage by the dramatic events of a coup d’etat that changes the course of history. Sixty years later, an accident of fate leads Roya and Bahman back to each other in the United States and offers them a chance to examine the ghosts of their youth and learn the truth about the fateful day that changed their destiny.

Marnò, who has appeared in House of Cards and The Blacklist and will feature in Hulu’s upcoming limited series Pam & Tommy, will write the pilot script. Marnò’s screenplay Yalda, which she will also direct, is being produced by Anonymous Content and her screenplay When The Lights Go Out was a play starring Laura Innes at New York Stage and Film.

She will exec produce with Insecure and Pause with Sam Jay exec producer Penny. A Penny For Your Thoughts’ Head of Development Alex Soler is co-executive producing the project with Kamali on board as a consulting producer.

It is the latest project from A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment for the premium cable network; Insecure showrunner Penny recently teamed up with Atlanta’s Janine Habers on a single-camera comedy about convicted felon T.R. “The Brick” Johnson who once was one of America’s most beloved athletes. It comes as Insecure heads into its fifth and final season and Pause with Sam Jay was renewed for a second season.

Penny also recently named Chris Pollack as Presdint and Partner of his production company and brought Theresa Kang-Lowe and her company Blue Marble Management on board to manage Penny and A Penny For Your Thoughts.

Marnò is repped by Anonymous Content and Piekoff/Mahan, Kamali is represented by Wendy Sherman at Wendy Sherman Associates and Sugar23 and Penny and A Penny For Your Thought Entertainment by is repped WME, Theresa Kang-Lowe’s Blue Marble Management, and attorneys John Meigs and Adam Kaller.