Premiere Entertainment Boards Ron Perlman Thriller ‘This Game’s Called Murder’ – Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles-based Premiere Entertainment Group has taken international rights to This Game’s Called Murder, Adam Sherman’s (Happiness Runs) thriller starring Ron Perlman. Also starring are Vanessa Marano (Switched at Birth), and Natasha Henstridge (Species).

The movie follows the daughter (Marano) of iconic women’s luxury footwear designer Mr. Wallendorf (Perlman) who sabotages her sadistic father’s business in a dark tale of murder, greed, and betrayal based in a consumer-crazed society. Henstridge plays Wallendorf’s wife. James Lastovic, Judson Mills, Tyler Steelman, Annabel Barrett, and Tory Devon Smith round out the key cast.

Sherman, who previously produced Larry Clark’s Marfa Girl and Marfa Girl 2, produces the film alongside Hagai Shaham and Paul Laurens. Noémi Santo co-produced.

Premiere CEO Elias Axume and Carlos Rincon negotiated the deal with producer Adam Sherman and attorney Alana Crow. Rights will be shopped in Cannes.

Sherman said, “The fool who persists in his folly will become wise. It’s a pleasure to be working with Premiere Entertainment Group. I’m excited to have them help bring my newest movie to international audiences.”

“Adam’s unique and surrealistic vision in this darkly satirical thriller will appeal to elevated genre film audiences and especially to those with an appreciation of David Lynch and his works such as Twin Peaks and Wild at Heart,” added Carlos Rincon, Premiere’s VP of acquisitions. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be teaming up with Adam again after collaborating on Marfa Girl.”