‘Power Book IV: Force’: Robert Munic Exits As Showrunner Of Starz Series

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Munic has departed Starz’s Power Book IV: Force, headlined by Joseph Sikora.

Robert Munich photo: Denice Duff

Munic created the series, the latest offshoot from Starz’s formidable Power franchise, and served as executive producer and showrunner. According to sources, the parting of the ways was amicable over creative differences. The exit is not expected to impact production, which is scheduled to wrap in a few weeks.

The Power Universe series are overseen by Power creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp. She executive produces Power Book IV: Force through her production company End of Episode alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM as well as Chris Selak of End of Episode, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich.

Power Book IV: Force centers on the mothership series’ Tommy Egan (Sikora) after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. In addition to Sikora, who reprises his role as Tommy Egan, the new series stars Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric and Tommy Flanagan. Lionsgate Television produces the drama for Starz.