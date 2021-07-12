‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Renewed For Season 2 By Starz Ahead Of Series Premiere

Skip to main content
Starz has given an early Season 2 renewal to Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Ahead of its highly anticipated Season 1 premiere on July 18, Starz has greenlit a second season of the prequel series to the original Power franchise. Additionally, Antonio Ortiz, who recurs in Season 1 as Shawn “Famous” Figueroa, has been upped to series regular for Season 2.

From creator and showrunner Sascha Penn, the third book in the franchise takes viewers back to the ’90s and the early years of the now-deceased Kanan Stark, portrayed in Courtney Kemp’s original series by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Set in South Jamaica Queens, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a sprawling family drama that revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark; Ghost and Tommy’s mentor, partner and adversary, who ultimately dies in a hail of gunfire in the eighth episode of Power’s penultimate season.

“One season isn’t enough to tell the coming of age story of Kanan Stark and his mother, Raq, a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz. “The anticipation globally for more of the Power Universe made it clear that the Kanan story needs to continue.”

Patina Miller stars in the prequel series, along with Mekai Curtis in the titular role as Kanan Stark. The cast also includes Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell and Lovie Simone with Quincy Brown recurring.

Penn returns for Season 2 as creator and showrunner and executive produces alongside Jackson and his G-Unit Film and Television and Kemp via her End of Episode production company and her overall deal with Lionsgate TV. Mark Canton also executive produces through Atmosphere Entertainment MM, along with End of Episode’s Chris Selak, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich. Kevin Fox also serves as executive producer. Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.

