‘Pokémon’ Live-Action Series In Works At Netflix

Netflix has in early development a live-action Pokémon series based on the popular trading cards, sources close to the project tell Deadline.

There are no details, but we’re told Lucifer co-showrunner and EP Joe Henderson is attached to write the series and executive produce.

Netflix and reps for Henderson would not comment.

The Japanese franchise, created by Satoshi Tajiri in 1995, is centered on fictional creatures called “Pokémon”. In Pokémon, humans, known as Pokémon Trainers, catch and train Pokémon to battle other Pokémon for sport.

A live-action Pokémon series would be a natural follow for Netflix, which currently has several Pokemon shows on the streaming service such as Pokémon: Indigo League and Pokémon Journeys, among others. Pokémon is considered the most successful video game adaptation of all time, with over 1000 episodes broadcast and adapted for international television markets, concurrently airing in 169 countries worldwide. The franchise inspired the first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, 2019’s Detective Pikachu, starring Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith. The film was a box office success, grossing over $430 million worldwide.

Deadline’s sister pub Variety was first to report the project.