‘Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off!’: Netflix Sets Premiere Date For Collection Of Stand-Up Specials From EP Kevin Hart

On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off!, a new collection of stand-up specials exec produced by Kevin Hart, which will debut on the streamer on July 27.

The half-hour stand-up sets will spotlight three members of Hart’s famed comedy crew, the Plastic Cup Boyz: Joey Wells, Na’im Lynn and Spank Horton.

The collection of specials was filmed in front of a live Atlanta audience. Hart exec produced through his company HartBeat Productions. Royale Watkins directed all three specials in the collection and is also an executive producer on the project.

Laughing My Mask Off! is just the latest project on which Hart has collaborated with his Plastic Cup Boyz. In March, the MotorTrend Group announced that he would star alongside them in the original automotive series, Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew. In that eight-episode show, renowned actor, comedian and producer Hart will offer a lighthearted look into the world of car collecting, as he and his crew aim to launch their own automotive club. The series launches this fall exclusively on the MotorTrend App, the leading subscription service dedicated specifically to the world of motoring.

