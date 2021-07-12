Pierce Brosnan Joins Adam Devine in Netflix’s Action-Comedy ‘The Out-Laws’; Tyler Spindel To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Pierce Brosnan is set to co-star opposite Adam Devine in the Netflix action-comedy The Out-Law with Tyler Spindel on board to direct. Devine will also produce with Happy Madision. Evan Turner and Ben Zazove penned the script. Isaac Horne will exec produce.

The story follows Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

Brosnan, the former 007, has had a busy 2021 with a slate that includes The Misfits, Hulu’s False Positive and the upcoming Cinderella pic starring Camila Cabello. He recently finished the DC films pic Black Adam opposite Dwayne Johnson.

Spindel, who cut his teeth working with Happy Madison over the years most recently directed Happy Madison’s The Wrong Missy starring David Spade.

