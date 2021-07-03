Phylicia Rashad Sends Apology Letter To Howard University Students And Parents

Actress Phylicia Rashad, the new dean of the Howard University College of Fine Arts, has sent an apology letter to students and parents for her previous gleeful tweet about Bill Cosby’s surprise release from prison. Rashad sent the letter Friday, offering her “most sincere apology” for her enthusiasm upon learning that Cosby’s rape conviction was overturned. She co-starred with him on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992, playing Cosby’s wife, Clair Huxtable.

“My remarks were in no way directed towards survivors of sexual assault. I vehemently oppose sexual violence, find no excuse for such behavior, and I know that Howard University has a zero-tolerance policy toward interpersonal violence,” Rashad wrote.

On Wednesday, the day Cosby was released, Rashad tweeted, “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”, along with a photo of Cosby. She has since removed the tweet.