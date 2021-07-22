Phillipa Soo Joins Elisabeth Moss In Apple’s ‘Shining Girl’ Thriller Series

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award nominee Phillipa Soo has joined the cast of the AppleTV+ series Shining Girls, based on the 2013 best-selling novel by Lauren Beukes, in a series regular role. Soo will portray the intelligent and sure-footed Jin-Sook who works in the research department at the Adler planetarium.

She will star opposite Elisabeth Moss who portrays a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker. The star-studded cast also includes Wagner Moura (Narcos) in the role of Dan, a veteran journalist breaking the widening story of a copycat attack. Jamie Bell also stars as Harper, a mysterious loner with a surprising connection to Moss’s Kirby.

The series hails from MRC Television. In addition to starring, Moss executive produces through Love & Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio serves as executive producer through Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davisson. Author Lauren Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga will also serve as executive producers on the project.

Soo was nominated for a 2021 Primetime Emmy in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Musical for her work in Hamilton. She most recently appeared in the Spectrum Original series The Bite from Robert and Michelle King.

She is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and UTA.