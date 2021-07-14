Peter Dinklage’s Estuary Films Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage is ramping up the television side of his production company with a first-look deal with eOne.

Estuary Films, which Dinklage runs with David Ginsberg, has struck a multi-year deal with the Sharp Objects producer to develop TV series for broadcast, cable, and streaming.

Brad Saunders, Head of Television and a former HBO executive, will oversee the partnership for Estuary Films.

Dinklage and Ginsberg launched Estuary Films in 2016 and has produced My Dinner with Hervé, and I Think We’re Alone Now. The company is in post-production on feature film American Dreamer, starring Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine, Matt Dillon and Danny Glover and is in pre-production on their Legendary film Brothers, starring Dinklage, Josh Brolin and Glenn Close. It is also adapting Ryan Andrews’ graphic novel This Was Our Pact into an animated feature with screenwriter Will Collins.

They also just launched Netflix docuseries How To Become: A Tyrant and have projects in development with Legendary, Sony, Netflix, Apple, Amazon, TNT, AMC, FX and Paramount Television.

Dinklage said, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with Michael and his team at eOne, who are well known for collaborating with talent to develop innovative, premium television for a world-wide audience. We know this partnership is going to be an incredibly fruitful one.”

Michael Lombardo, eOne’s President of Global Television added, “I am delighted to be reunited with Peter and Brad as well as their partner David. The team at Estuary has both wonderful creative taste as well as outstanding relationships with the industry, and we look forward to bringing many exciting projects to life together.”

Estuary Films is represented by CAA and attorney Karl Austen.