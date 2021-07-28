‘People’s Choice Awards’ To Air On NBC In December

NBC is getting into the People’s Choice Awards business.

The network will air the event for the first time in December alongside sister network E!.

It comes after NBC decided against airing the Golden Globes in 2022 as a result of the controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The telecast will air on Tuesday December 7 between 9-11pm.

It marks a step change for the event, which was rebranded to E!’s People’s Choice Awards after the cable network acquired it in 2017. The ceremony was previously shifted from January to November between 2018 and 2020 to reduce its proximity to awards season but is now moving back slightly closer to other events.

The show, which ran on CBS for many years, will come from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

There will be 44 categories available for voting, including top movie, show, album and social star of 2021.

It will be produced by Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski

Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said, “The People’s Choice Awards has always been about the fans, and this show quickly became a must-watch for audiences around the world on E!. With our new structure, we now have the opportunity to extend that experience to NBC, bringing together the power of our portfolio to celebrate everyone’s favorite shows, artists and stars with our biggest broadcast yet.”