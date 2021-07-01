Penske Media Launches Los Angeles Culture Festival LA3C

Penske Media Corporation is expanding its presence in the live entertainment space with LA3C, an annual three-day festival celebrating Los Angeles. The inaugural event will take place Dec. 2-4, 2021. The festival’s moniker, LA3C, stands for Los Angeles (LA), the Capital of Creativity & Culture (3C).

The announcement comes two and a half months after Deadline’s parent PMC took a 50% stake in the South by Southwest festival.

LA3C is envisioned as a curation of experiences and events in locations across LA County designed to attract guests from California, the rest of the U.S. and around the world. That lineup could include comedy shows, live concerts and performances, culinary experiences, fashion activations and actor roundtables. LA3C will leverage the expertise and reach of the PMC publications while also inviting like-minded artists, brands, nonprofits and musicians to be part of the festival’s inclusive programming and content.

“After 18 months of isolation, it feels now is the time for gathering around the elements of culture that connect us,” said PMC Chairman and CEO Jay Penske. “We welcome the opportunity to engage Los Angeles’s diverse communities and we have allocated resources to invest back into the city through support of local nonprofit organizations.”

Penske has appointed Juan Mora as LA3C Chief Executive.

“This will be the first festival of its kind to fortify a city that combines talent, diversity and culture like no other while engaging with organizations solving some of the city’s pressing challenges,” Mora said.