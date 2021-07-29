Peacock Reaches 54M Sign-Ups, 20M Monthly Active Accounts; Launch On Sky In UK & Europe Confirmed

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s year-old streaming service, has reached 54 million sign-ups and 20 million monthly active accounts as of this week, according to an update from Comcast.

Speaking to investors during Comcast’s second-quarter conference call with investors, CEO Brian Roberts said the service’s results were 50% higher than the company’s last report in the spring. The streaming numbers came as Comcast reported strong financial results above Wall Street expectations, paced by a 39% gain in revenue at NBCU.

“The third quarter thus far has been a particularly strong period,” Roberts said. “We will work hard to manage retention and grow from here, recognizing we are unlikely to replicate such tremendous performance, but we remain optimistic.”

Roberts credited programming like Boss Baby 2, Dr. Death and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for driving Peacock viewing. The Olympics had been expected to provide a major promotional push as Peacock launched, but the Games were pushed to 2021 by Covid-19.

Watch on Deadline

The company’s new pay-1 window setup would be a key element in 2022, Roberts said. He also said the streaming service would arrive in its first international territories in the coming months, with Sky implementing the outlet at no cost to customers across its 20 million households in the UK and Europe. After its Sky debut, the company plans to roll it out globally via third-party distributors.

Global availability has been an increasing priority, and it is one motivation for the company exploring potential partnerships with other media companies to boost Peacock.

The company has not revealed how many of its users have stepped up to pay for Peacock Premium, but insiders have conceded the number is a fraction of the total user base. Designed as an advertising vehicle, the company’s premium level includes a number of key programming draws, from The Office to WWE wrestling to live sports.