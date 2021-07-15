Peacock Expands MSNBC Content With Renamed Channel, Plans For Mika Brzezinski, Michael Beschloss And Nicolle Wallace Shows

NBCU’s streaming service Peacock is expanding MSNBC content, announcing a renamed channel as well as future programming headlined by Mika Brzezinski, Michael Beschloss And Nicolle Wallace.

MSNBC President Rashida Jones signaled the plans in a note to staffers earlier this week marking the cable news network’s 25th anniversary.

Peacock’s The Choice will be renamed The Choice from MSNBC, with the addition of MSNBC Perspectives, an hourlong highlight show that starts on Thursday. It will feature clips from MSNBC programming and personalities.

Also coming in August will be The Washington Post’s First Look with Jonathan Capehart, in which the columnist and MSNBC host will moderate a debrief and roundtable featuring Post talent as well as newsmakers. Capehart hosts MSNBC’s The Sunday Show and also is an editorial board member of the Post.

In development are projects featuring Brzezinski, Beschloss and Wallace. Morning Mika, to debut later this year, will be hosted by Brzezinski, co-host of Morning Joe, and will feature interviews with lawmakers and D.C. insiders. Fireside History with Michael Beschloss will be hosted by the NBC News presidential historian and will feature present-day perspectives on historical events, with footage from the NBC News archives. Beschloss also will do live interviews in addition to the historical clips.

Wallace, host of the late-afternoon MSNBC show Deadline: White House, also is developing a special series for the streaming service.

The Choice from MSNBC also already features shows from figures including Mehdi Hasan, Zerlina Maxwell and Sam Seder, as well as live events coverage that has included Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough and Willie Geist.

The addition of MSNBC Perspectives means that more of the cable network content will be offered on the free platform, perhaps giving The Choice on MSNBC more prominence in an ever-expanding universe of streaming choices. Rival Fox News recently added a Tucker Carlson-hosted show to their subscription platform, Fox Nation. The service also added the network’s primetime lineup to its streaming options.