‘Pause With Sam Jay’ Renewed For Season 2 At HBO

Sam Jay will be back with more late-night comedy after HBO renewed her show Pause for a second season.

The premium cabler has handed Pause with Sam Jay a second season. It comes after the first season, which consisted of six episodes, launched in May.

Each week, former SNL writer Jay hosts a party at her apartment, where she and her guests explore current topics. Conversations are further expanded upon throughout the episode with additional interviews, sketches, and animation. In an era of discord, Sam sets out to listen, learn, and ask questions to those with different perspectives.

Topics touched up in season one include Black safety, what it means to be a Black Republican, identity, healthcare and GoFundMe.

The series, which airs on Friday nights, was created by Jay and Insecure EP Prentice Penny and the pair exec produce alongside Chris Pollack, Langston Kerman, Diane Fitzgerald, David Martin, Kara Baker, Michelle Caputo, and Shannon Hartmann. Alex Soler co-EPs and JamsXBash directs.

It is produced by Art & Industry, Avalon, and A Penny For Your Thoughts.

Jay said, “I can’t express how excited I am to bring you all a second season of Pause. We learned so much during the first season and hope to take those lessons into this new chapter and deliver something even better. There are so many topics to explore and so much growth to be had. I can’t wait to dig in with the team and get to work. See y’all mofos soon.”

Penny said, “I’m super excited that HBO is picking up our show for a second season. I am so proud of what Sam, Langston and the entire Pause team put together in the first season and think the conversations explored were simply groundbreaking. Sam is an extremely special talent that continues to shape, push and challenge the culture in so many amazing ways. I can’t wait to see what she wants to explore and dive into for the next season.”

Nina Rosenstein, EVP, HBO Programming added, “Pause is such a completely unique format, it’s the perfect platform for Sam’s keen social observations, her unfiltered, comedic point of view, and most of all, her insightful conversation and openness to different perspectives. We’re so happy to work with Sam and Prentice on a second season.”