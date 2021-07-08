‘McCartney 3,2,1’ First Trailer Arrives In Front Of Songwriter’s Series Debut

An intimate discussion between songwriter Paul McCartney and producer Rick Rubin is the basis of the new Hulu series McCartney 3,2,1, which debuts July 16 on the network. The first trailer is now out.

All six episodes will be released on the premiere date. In the series, the legendary McCartney sits down for a rare, in-depth, one-on-one with producer Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic 70s arena rock of Wings, and his 50 years and counting as a solo artist.

The series covers the songwriting, influences, and personal relationships that informed the iconic McCartney songs.

McCartney 3,2,1 is directed by Emmy-winning Zachary Heinzerling and executive produced by McCartney, Rubin, Scott Rodger, Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Jeff Pollack, Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern, with Leila Mattimore serving as co-executive producer.

Endeavor Content serves as the studio, producing alongside MPL Communications Inc., Shangri-La, Film 45, Kennedy Marshall and Diamond Docs.

McCartney 3,2,1 will be available in the US as a Hulu Original and internationally on Disney+ as a Star Original