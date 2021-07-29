Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Jesse Williams Confirmed For Broadway’s ‘Take Me Out’ Return

Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams have confirmed their return to the Broadway production of Take Me Out when the Richard Greenberg play begins performances next March.

The trio had been set to star in the Second Stage Theater production with a pre-pandemic opening of April 2020. The cast has been expected to return for the postponed 2022 opening, but confirmation came just today. Both Adams and Williams will be making their Broadway debuts.

Take Me Out begins previews at the Hayes Theater on March 9, 2022, and will officially open on April 4.

Also returning are previously announced cast members Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks. The role of Davey Battle, which was to have been played in the 2020 production by Brandon Dirden, remains to be cast.

The casting announcement was made today by Second Stage Theater. Scott Ellis will direct.

Greenberg’s play, which first appeared on Broadway in 2003, chronicles the personal and professional intricacies of a professional baseball team. Williams will play Darren Lemming, a star center fielder for the New York Empires who comes out of the closet, facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

Adams is best known for his seven seasons as Mike Ross in USA Network’s hit drama Suits and, more recently, a recurring role on Amazon’s Sneaky Pete. Ferguson, who appeared in the Second Stage Theater productions of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Little Fish, starred as Mitchell Pritchett on the long-running ABC comedy Modern Family, and Williams played Dr. Jackson Avery on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and appeared in the film Lee Daniels’ The Butler, among other roles.