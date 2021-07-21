Parker Posey, Stephen McKinley Henderson And Zoe Lister-Jones Among Those Rounding Out Cast Of A24 And Ari Aster’s ‘Disappointment Blvd.’

EXCLUSIVE: Parker Posey, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Denis Ménochet, Hayley Squires, Michael Gandolfini, and Zoe Lister-Jones have joined the ensemble of Ari Aster and A24’s Disappointment Blvd., starring Joaquin Phoenix. A24 came on earlier this year to finance and produce after Phoenix made it his follow-up after winning the Best Actor Oscar for Joker.

Nathan Lane, Pattie Lupone, Amy Ryan, and Kylie Rogers are also on board.

Aster, who’s past two films were also financed by A24, will write and direct, with Aster and Lars Knudsen producing under their Square Peg banner. Access Industries will co-finance with Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen executive producing. Elisa Alvares and Timo Argillander of IPR.VC will exec produce.

Project details are being kept under wraps, but the plot is described as an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.

