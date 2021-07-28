NYC’s Paris Theater, The Cinema Netflix Rescued, Officially Reopens Aug. 6 With Streamer’s ‘The Forty-Year-Old-Version’

The Paris Theater, an NYC cinematic landmark rescued by Netflix in 2019, will officially reopen August 6 with the streamer’s The Forty-Year-Old Version by Radha Blank and a week of repertory films programmed by the director.

The only single-screen movie theater in Manhattan and the borough’s largest, with 545 seats, has hosted limited theatrical engagements since March that included Netflix’ 17 Oscar-nominated films, retrospectives of Charlie Kaufman and Orson Wells, zombie movie classics and a Bob Dylan film series.

The Paris closed in August of 2019 after its lease with City Cinemas expired. That November, Netflix entered an extended lease agreement, said to be for ten years with owner the Solow Family, to keep the theater open and use it for events, screenings and theatrical releases of its films. The first was Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story. The theater was shuttered by Covid-19 last spring.

(In May of 2020, Netflix acquired another storied theaters, The Egyptian, in Los Angeles.)

The 40 Year Old Version is Blank’s debut film and earned the 2020 Sundance Vanguard Award and the Gotham Award for Best Screenplay. It was released on Netflix last fall.

The Paris’ Blank-curated lineup includes: John Cassavetes’s Shadows, Robert Townsend’s Hollywood Shuffle, and Billy Wilder’s The Apartment; Sidney Lumet’s Dog Day Afternoon; Andrea Arnold’s Fish Tank; Kathleen Collins’s Losing Ground; Nick Castle’s Tap; Christopher Guest’s Waiting for Guffman; and Hal Ashby’s The Last Detail. Losing Ground will be followed by a discussion with Kathleen Collins’ daughter, Nina Collins. Hollywood Shuffle will be followed by a video conversation with Townsend.

After opening week, the theater will show films that previously premiered there in ‘The Paris Is For Lovers’ series curated by Paris programmer David Schwartz — the longtime chief curator of Museum of the Moving Image who joined Netflix last year as Manager of Theatrical Programming. That runs through August 26 and includes a few Netflix films (see list below). It’s not been announced what the streamer plans to show after that.

The Paris is For Lovers series:

Claude Lelouch’s A Man and a Woman

Bertrand Blier’s Get Out Your Handkerchiefs

Franco Zeffirelli’s Romeo and Juliet

Louis Malle’s The Lovers

Whit Stillman’s Metropolitan (with Stillman in person)

Albert & David Maysles’s Grey Gardens

Jean-Luc Godard’s Vivre Sa Vie

Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s Amélie

Alfred Hitchcock’s The Trouble With Harry

Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding and The Namesake

James Ivory’s Room With A View

Ira Deutchman’s Searching for Mr. Rugoff (with Ira Deutchman in person)

Marcel Carne’s Children of Paradise

Todd Haynes’s Carol

Roger Vadim’s ….And God Created Woman

Pietro Germi’s Divorce Italian Style

Henri-Georges Clouzot’s The Wages of Fear

Jacques Becker’s Casque D’Or

Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal

Orson Welles’s Othello

Luis Buñuel’s Viridiana and Belle de Jour

Just Jaeckin’s Emmanuelle

James Ivory’s Maurice and Howards End

Jean-Charles Tacchella’s Cousin Cousine

Alain Tanner’s La Salamandre

Terence Davies’s The House of Mirth

Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name

Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story