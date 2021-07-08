Paramount+ Touts ‘Star Trek Universe’ Presentation With ‘Lower Decks’ & ‘ Prodigy’ Panels For San Diego Comic-Con@Home

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con@Home will get a healthy helping Star Trek content as Paramount+ unveils back-to-back panels for the beloved sci-fi franchise.

Starting Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. PT, Paramount+’s Comic-Con slate will feature sessions with the cast and producers from Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Lower Decks, the streaming services’ two animated Star Trek series. Prodigy, which is the first Star Trek animated kids series, will kick off the presentation with Lower Decks set to follow.

The Star Trek: Prodigy presentation will be the inaugural panel for the upcoming kids series. From Paramount+, CBS Studios and Nickelodeon, Prodigy features a voice cast comprised of Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker and Jason Mantzoukas. Castmembers will appear alongside executive producers Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman and director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon.

From Kevin and Dan Hageman, Prodigy follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered, but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

Lower Decks voice cast members Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid and Eugene Cordero appear with creator Mike McMahan for an exclusive conversation and an extended look at Season 2.

Star Trek‘s Jerry O’Connell will moderate the conversations.

The Star Trek panels will mark the beginning of Paramount+’s “Peak Animation” programming block, which seeks to showcase upcoming animated titles. More panels will be revealed as Comic-Con, which runs from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, July 25, nears.