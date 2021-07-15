Paramount+ To Debut Madonna Tour Doc ‘Madame X’, Unveils Trailer

Madonna is coming to Paramount+.

The pop star, whose Truth or Dare documentary is widely considered one of the most interesting of the 1990s, is bringing her latest film Madame X to the ViacomCBS platform.

Paramount+’s official announcement comes a week after the star told her legions of fans the news on Instagram.

The doc, which captures Madonna’s latest tour as her secret agent persona, will launch on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, the Nordics and Canada on October 8, while MTV will air it outside of these markets.

Filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, Madame X features 48 on-stage performers including Madonna’s children, musicians and dancers from around the globe, and the all-female Orquestra Batukadeiras.

The doc was directed by Ricardo Gomes and SKNX.

“Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me. The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity,” said Madonna.

“Madonna is undoubtedly the world’s biggest superstar, never ceasing to push boundaries and shape the pop culture landscape. She and MTV together have an incredibly storied history and we are thrilled to continue to amplify our partnership globally with the exclusive world premiere of Madame X streaming on Paramount+ this October,” added Bruce Gillmer, Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+ and President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, ViacomCBS.