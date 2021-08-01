‘Paper Girls’: Co-Showrunner Stephany Folsom Exits Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: Paper Girls developer and executive producer Stephany Folsom has stepped down as co-showrunner of the Amazon series, based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s graphic novel, which is currently filming.

Folsom will have no active participation in the series going forward with co-showrunner Christopher C. Roger becoming the solo showrunner. Production on Paper Girls, from by Amazon Studios, Legendary TV and Plan B, was not impacted. While Amazon Studios and Legendary TV opted to part ways with Folsom, her creative stamp will remain on the project which she shepherded for more than two years.

Amazon landed Paper Girls for development in a competitive situation in July 2019 with Toy Story 4 co-writer Folsom attached to pen the adaptation. Her scripts earned the project a series order last year.

Paper Girls follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. The cast includes Sofia Rosinksy, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Fina Strazza and Ali Wong.