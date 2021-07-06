‘Pam & Tommy’: Paul Ben-Victor Joins Cast Of Hulu Limited Series

Paul Ben-Victor (The Irishman) has been tapped for a recurring role opposite Lily James, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen in Pam & Tommy, Hulu’s limited series based on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Nick Offerman also stars.

Written by Robert Siegel and DV DeVincentis, Annapurna-produced Pam & Tommy stars James and Stan as the famous celebrity couple.

Ben-Victor will play super-lawyer Richard Alden who enters the fray on Pam and Tommy’s behalf. Confident, powerful, Alden is always right— until he’s wrong.

2020-21 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders

Siegel and DeVincentis executive produce and DeVincentis also serves as showrunner. Craig Gillespie directs and also executive produces with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee via Point Grey ; Dave Franco, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug via Anapurna; along with Chip Vucelich, Dylan Sellers and Sarah Gubbins.

Ben-Victor has appeared in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman on Netflix where he played real estate developer Jake Gottlieb; as well as opposite Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie and Nicholas Hoult in The Banker, and most recently Netflix’s Monster which also stars Jennifer Hudson, John David Washington and Jeffery Wright. He also appears in Tim Kirkby’s forthcoming Last Looks with Mel Gibson and Charlie Hunnam and has joined the cast of The Legitimate Wiseguy with Harvey Keitel and Emile Hirsch. Ben-Victor is repped by APA and Zero Gravity Management.