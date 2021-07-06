‘Paddington 3’ To Begin Filming In Early 2022, Studiocanal Reveals Bustling Film & TV Slate In Cannes

Skip to main content
By Andreas Wiseman, Nancy Tartaglione

Paddington 2
Warner Bros Pictures

Paddington 3 is set to begin shoot in Q2 2022, Studiocanal announced today during the Cannes Film Festival.

The anticipated threequel, which will have a story by Paddington 1 & 2 collaborators Paul King, Simon Farnaby, and Mark Burton and a screenplay by Mark BurtonJon Foster, and James Lamont, will be one of the company’s flagship movies in coming years as it looks to invest $1B in content between now and 2024, the company said.

Studiocanal, which celebrates it 30th anniversary this year, is doubling down on the bear franchise with a third season of TV series The Adventures Of Paddington, which is also made with Heyday.

During the Cannes presentation, the Euro studio also confirmed Kaley Cuoco project Role Play, which we revealed today, and confirmed that long-in-the-works Benedict Cumberbatch movie War Magician, with Colin Trevorrow attached to direct, is due to begin in 2022.

Cumberbatch starrer The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain is due to release this fall, while in development with Tom Hanks’ production company Playtone is In The Garden Of Beasts.

Liam Neeson sent a video greeting from the Berlin set of action pic Retribution promising, “Let me tell ya, thanks to our exceptionally talented director Nimrod Antal and our cast, it’s going to be a wild ride. Buckle up for Retribution.”
Studiocanal announced that it will re-team with Neeson on a sequel to 2019 action-thriller Cold Pursuit sequel, and teased the previously announced sequels to Attack The Block, A Boy Called Christmas, and Evil Dead Rise, which is currently shooting.
Studiocanal, which said it wants to be known as “Europe’s answer to a Hollywood studio,” is in Cannes with a pre-sales slate which also includes Jake Gyllenhaal starrer Suddenly, Cat Person and Bag Head. Festival titles include French-language movies Bac Nord and De Son Vivant, both in Official Selection.
TV Slate & Business Acquisitions
On the TV side, the company announced that filming is underway on the third season of War Of The Worlds, and revealed The Blue Hour, based on the best-selling book by Douglas Kennedy.
New TV projects also include N.E.O, a young adult saga from French author Michel Bussi, Butcher’s Hook with Swedish writer and director Måns Mårlind, and Corto Maltese, based on the graphic novels by Hugo Pratt.
Studiocanal also revealed today the acquisition today of German film and TV production company Lailaps Films Germany, which is headed by producer Nils Dunker.

Studiocanal Chairman Maxime Saada commented: “Studiocanal is now the most strategic asset for the Canal+ Group and we are accelerating significantly to capture major opportunities: a global fast-growing market, a worldwide appeal for European culture, an ability to both leverage the strength of the Canal+ platform worldwide and to work with all key players in the market. This is why we are progressively building Europe’s answer to a Hollywood Studio, an ambition rooted in Vivendi’s DNA. Above all, we have the teams and financial resources to achieve this ambition and Studiocanal has recently taken a major turn under Anna Marsh’s leadership.”

