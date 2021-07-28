OutKast’s Big Boi Developing Music Mentorship & DIY Studio Makeover Series With Trailblazer Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Big Boi, one of the founders of hip hop pioneers OutKast, is developing a TV series inspired by his own recording studio The Dungeon.

The rapper, who founded the Hey Ya! band with Andre 3000, has teamed up with Trailblazer Studios, one of the companies behind Dawn Porter’s Nat Geo Tulsa massacre doc Red Summer to produce a music-mentorship and DIY-studio-makeover series.

The untitled series will see him help budding musicians, working with them to revamp basements, attics, garages, bedrooms, offices and even closets into professionally equipped recording spaces and teaching them ins and outs of the industry as well as working with them at his Atlanta studio.

It comes a few years after Big Boi bought the studio where classics like OutKast’s Southerplayalisticadillacmuzik and Goodie Mob’s Soul Food were recorded.

The series will be produced by Big Boi’s Big Boi Little Boi Productions and Trailblazer Studios in association with DirectFire Media. Executive producers include Big Boi, Adam Harrison as well as Trailblazer’s Senior Vice President of Development Ashleigh DiTonto and President and COO Jeff Lanter.

“Growing up, I spent hours in the Dungeon, writing rhymes and putting together beats,” he said. “I’m excited to work with the next generation of artists in a space that inspired countless songs and bring some of that magic to their own spaces.”

“As a longtime fan of Big Boi and OutKast, we wanted to create a format that was authentic to him,” added Ashleigh Di Tonto, Series Executive Producer and Senior Vice President of Development at Trailblazer Studios. “Collaborating with and supporting other artists has always been at the core of Big Boi’s Dungeon Family roots, so there’s no better way to pay it forward than uplifting ‘dungeons’ and young musicians across the country.”

In addition to Red Summer, which premiered on Nat Geo and Hulu for Juneteenth, Trailblazer Studios is behind series including The Legacy of Black Wall Street for OWN and Discovery+, podcasts American Sport and Post in Black and is working with Reuters to adapt its investigative series The Body Trade.