Outfest Los Angeles: Dates, Venues & Lineup Set For 39th Festival Returning To In-Person Screenings

Outfest has unveiled the dates, venues, and lineup for its 39th film festival, which is returning to in-person screenings more than a year and a half after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival will be held this year between August 13-22.

The 2021 edition of the nation’s leading LGBTQ festival kicks off with an opening night screening of Jonathan Butterell’s Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. The screening, which is being put on in concert with Cinespia, will mark the fest’s first-ever outdoor gala, taking place at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Screening at the Orpheum Theatre on August 22, the closing night film is Fanny: The Right to Rock, a documentary about the female rock band of the same name, which was the first to release an album with a major label.

Nearly 200 films will screen at this year’s festival, including 50 international features from such countries as South Korea, Nigeria, Mexico, Cuba, Palestine, Israel, Brazil, Bulgaria and Croatia. Projects making their world premieres include Charles Busch’s The Sixth Reel, absurdist comedy Homebody, musical Boulevard! A Hollywood Story, documentary Gemmel and Tim, Lyle Kash’s Death and Bowling, Pedro Peira’s La Queenciañera, and Grindr-produced comedy series, Bridesman. Making its international premiere is Adrián Silvestre’s Sediments.

Outfest’s Platinum Section, showcasing creators of experimental LGBTQ media and performance, will feature such films as Sundance hit We’re All Going to the World’s Fair and radical UK doc Rebel Dykes. Its Legacy section will feature screenings of classic LGBTQ features including The Incredibly True Adventures of Two Girls in Love, from director Maria Maggenti.

The festival will feature special appearances by Max Harwood and others, with live performances by BeBe Zahara Benet and more. The fifth annual Trans and Non-Binary Summit will be presented, in addition to other special events. Outfest will also present memorial tributes to Outfest alum Ash Christian and icon Cloris Leachman.

Nearly every film presented at the festival will also be available for streaming for those at-risk or who live outside of L.A. area.

“We’re thrilled to be coming back in-person carefully and with intention to celebrate this amazing community, its stories and its resiliency and spirit with so many incredible films and special events,” said Outfest Executive Director, Damien S. Navarro. “Activating at some of our creators’ and audiences’ venue favorites like the DGA, Hollywood Forever, the Orpheum and REDCAT in DTLA, we hope brings all the ‘feels’ everyone is ready for. We can’t wait for everyone to see the festival we have curated – I believe the slate of programming not only meets the moment but distinctly presents the work of some of the most talent contemporaries in queer cinema.”

The full Outfest lineup can be found below.

OPENING NIGHT

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE directed by Jonathan Butterell

Inspired by true events, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is the film adaptation of the award-winning West End musical about Jamie New (Max Harwood), a teen in a blue-collar English town dreaming of becoming a fierce, proud drag queen.

** Special in-person appearances planned by Max Harwood, Lauren Patel, Jonathan Butterell as well as Bianca del Rio.

CLOSING NIGHT

FANNY: THE RIGHT TO ROCK directed by Bobbi Jo Hart

Rock out with the groundbreaking Fanny — the first all-female rock band to release an album with a major label.

**Screening to be followed by a live reunion performance by Fanny, including members Jean Millington, June Millington, Alice de Buhr, and Brie Darling, joined by Patti Quattro and Lee Madeloni.

U.S. CENTERPIECE

THE NOVICE directed by Lauren Hadaway

A college freshman becomes unhinged when her compulsive obsession with climbing the ranks of the varsity rowing team pushes her to the very edge.

DOCUMENTARY CENTERPIECE

BEING BEBE directed by Emily Branham

Shot over a period of 15 years, this intimate portrait captures the incredible rise of the first ever winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race—the legendary BeBe Zahara Benet.

**Special live performance by BeBe Zahara Benet to precede the screening.

SPECIAL TRIBUTE CENTERPIECE

THE SIXTH REEL (World Premiere) directed by Charles Busch & Carl Andress

When the death of a close friend unearths the long-thought lost final reel of a classic undiscovered film, Jimmy (Charles Busch) and his social circle of obsessive collectors each concoct wild, underhanded schemes to cash in on a big sale of the film.

**This screening will begin with a special memorial tribute to producer and Outfest alum Ash Christian, who passed away during the development of this film in 2020.

U.S. NARRATIVE

ALL BOYS AREN’T BLUE directed by Nathan Hale Williams

Actors Bernard David Jones, Dyllon Burnside, and Thomas Hobson bring to life the words of Black non-binary author George Matthew Johnson’s transparent and sparkling memoir, aided by director Nathan Hale Williams’ visual poetry and vocal work from Jenifer Lewis as Johnson.

FIRSTNESS directed by Brielle Brilliant

A wayward father and his non-binary child each try to bloom in the desert as they both navigate unlikley connections.

HOMEBODY (World Premiere) directed by Joseph Sackett

Nine-year-old Johnny sends his spirit into his babysitter’s body in this genderqueer body-transfer absurdist comedy.

LANGUAGE LESSONS directed by Natalie Morales

Adam and Cariño meet when Adam’s husband gifts him Spanish lessons online. After tragedy strikes, their small digital window into one another’s lives begins to widen.

MA BELLE, MY BEAUTY (Online Only) directed by Marion Hill

Sparks fly when Bertie and Lane, two women who were formerly polyamorous lovers, reunite at a secluded farmhouse in the south of France.

POTATO DREAMS OF AMERICA directed by Wes Hurley

Potato, a young gay man, leaves the Soviet Union along with his mother, for a strange and unpredictable new life in America.

SEE YOU THEN directed by Mari Walker

A decade after abruptly breaking up with Naomi, Kris invites her to dinner to catch up on their complicated lives, relationships, and Kris’ transition.

WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING directed by Sean King O’Grady

Trapped with her family for days after a freak storm with no sign of rescue, queer teen Melissa comes to realize that she and her girlfriend may have conjured the untold horrors lurking just outside the door.

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE

THE BEST FAMILIES directed by Javier Fuentes-León

A birthday dinner hosted by two aristocratic families in Peru turns into all-out class warfare when long-hidden secrets come to the surface.

BOY MEETS BOY directed by Daniel Sánchez

After a night of partying, Harry meets Johannes and spends 15 hours wandering around Berlin, as they begin a journey of romance and self-discovery that could end in heartbreak.

A DISTANT PLACE directed by Kun-Young Park

Jin-woo, a taciturn rancher choosing to live an isolated life in the Korean countryside, finds his quiet world turned upside down when an old university friend shows up.

FIREBIRD directed by Peeter Rebane

Based on a true story, a dangerous love triangle takes shape between a young private, a female secretary, and a dashing fighter pilot during the Cold War.

JUMP, DARLING directed by Phil Connell

After a bad breakup, a down-and-out drag queen flees to the countryside to live alongside his sharp-tongued grandmother who finds herself in a state of decline.

**Screening will be accompanied by a celebrity memorial tribute to Cloris Leachman, as well as a rare, pre-recorded introduction by Cloris Leachman herself!

KNOCKING (Theatrical Only) directed by Frida Kempff

A Swedish woman looking to make a fresh start hears an ominous knocking noise in her new apartment building, which indicates one thing: someone’s here.

LEADING LADIES directed by Ruth Caudeli

Five women reunite for a dinner party where desires are unearthed, secrets are revealed and all is not what it seems. Will these women stay friends or will the secrets divulged tear them apart?

LOVE, SPELLS, AND ALL THAT directed by Ümit Ünal

Eren returns to the tiny Turkish island where she grew up to find her childhood sweetheart, Reyhan. Can they re-capture the love that put a spell on them 20 years ago?

SWEETHEART directed by Marley Morrison

Teenaged AJ ruefully attends a family vacation in Dorset, but the arrival of a lovely young lifeguard challenges her commitment to moodiness.

DOCUMENTARY

BOULEVARD! A HOLLYWOOD STORY (World Premiere) directed by Jeffrey Schwarz

Outfest alum Jeffrey Schwarz’s amazing true story of Gloria Swanson’s attempt to get a musical version of Sunset Boulevard made, and the bizarre love triangle that derailed the whole venture.

CRYSTAL DIARIES directed by Enyce Smith and Gina Lamb

GEMMEL AND TIM (World Premiere) directed by Michiel Thomas

Two differing but complementary films examine the deaths of Gemmel Moore and Timothy Michael Dean at the West Hollywood home of businessman and political donor Ed Buck.

EVERYTHING AT ONCE directed by Alberto Fuguet

Erotic photographers Paco and Manolo, a couple of thirty years, reveal their process in which their male subjects bare all and release their inhibitions for their camera.

INVISIBLE directed by T.J. Parsell

Lesbian country music songwriters talk about what it’s been like to write some of country music’s greatest hits, but still not being able to be who they are and acknowledged as queer women.

**including live performance by Mary Gauthier, Jess Leary, Dianne Davidson and other members of the cast.

LADY BUDS directed by Chris J. Russo

Sneak Preview Screening

Six plucky women turn the cannabis industry into a community, following its legalization in California in 2016, and become modern-day pioneers along the way.

MY NAME IS PAULI MURRAY directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen

Pauli Murray’s many accomplishments and challenges are spelled out in this deep dive into one of the most influential lawyers, activists, and clergypeople in recent history.

NO STRAIGHT LINES: THE RISE OF QUEER COMICS directed by Vivian Kleiman

NO STRAIGHT LINES highlights the careers of five pioneering queer comic artists and the massive ripple their impact made in the community, its history, and its future.

NORTH BY CURRENT by Angelo Madsen Minax

Filmmaker Angelo Madsen Minax confronts family trauma after the unexpected death of his niece in this moving personal essay.

RAW! UNCUT! VIDEO! directed by Alex Clausen and Ryan A. White

Chronicling the legacy of gay porn studio Palm Drive Video, this provocative documentary celebrates the hardcore, blue-collar fetish and kink films released in reaction to the surging AIDS epidemic.

SEDIMENTS (International Premiere) by Adrián Silvestre

Six trans women in León for the weekend explore the land, themselves, and each other, exposing layer after layer of earthen richness.

PLATINUM SECTION

SOCKS ON FIRE directed by Bo McGuire

Platinum Centerpiece

Old family wounds are opened as the filmmaker’s once beloved aunt, now a religious homophobe, endeavors to cast out her gay, drag-queen brother from the family.

Will include a pre-show drag performance emceed by director Bo McGuire

DEATH AND BOWLING (World Premiere) directed by Lyle Kash

In a meta-critique on trans representation, a transgender actor struggles with what it means to be seen after the beloved captain of his lesbian bowling league dies and a mysterious stranger shows up at the funeral.

REBEL DYKES directed by Harri Shanahan and Siân A. Williams

A sexy, gritty, ride through the dyke community of late 1980s London with a rebel band of outcast women depicted through animation, archival footage, and interviews.

WE’RE ALL GOING TO THE WORLD’S FAIR directed by Jane Schoenbrun.

Alone in her attic bedroom, teenager Casey becomes immersed in an online role-playing horror game, wherein she begins to document the changes that may or may not be happening to her.

PLATINUM SHORTS SHOWCASE (89 min.)

EXORCISMS AND OTHER SUPPLICATIONS directed by Georden West

When an exorcism brings a young person face-to-face with a shadow self, reality explodes in a crisp white Le Corbusier utopia in an exploration of the paradoxes of faith as their soul hangs in the balance.

DWARF PLANET directed by Adrian Chiarella

The dark tale of a lonely, awkward teenager and his encounter with a male sex worker on a brisk morning in suburban Sydney.

HYENA directed by Zinzi LeMond

This sexy horror-filled music video is a dark commentary on modernity and the wreckage of an empire in free fall.

BODIES OF DESIRE directed by Varsha Panikar and Saad Nawab

A gorgeously sensual celebration of universal love and desire that captures four sets of lovers amid passion; creating a portrait of tender intimacy, longing, discovery, desire, and profound companionship.

THE CROWN WITH A SHADOW directed by JB Ghuman

A mixed-media animated film based on the real-world gender morphing Pink Skunk Fish. The story is led by a male fish (Paul Reubens / Pee Wee Herman) who transforms during the film & learns from his mother (Geri Halliwell / Ginger Spice) the logic of a shared universe in the face of a bully shark (Tatum O’Neal / Oscar winner).

MAN OF MY DREAMS directed by Tristan Scott-Behrends

Two gorgeous magnetic male lovers traipse around the streets of NYC enmeshed in a dreamy romance.

NSFW (ANGRY YELLOW MEAT) directed by Woohee Cho

2 years worth of dick pics sent to the filmmaker without consent or conversation are animated into this thoughtful and funny music video allowing the filmmaker to speak his truth about these deliveries to his inbox.

CHILDHOODS directed by Aaron Biscombe

A gay, second generation Afro-Caribbean immigrant is forced to reevaluate his worldview when he returns to the Netherlands to reconnect with his older brother.

F1-100 directed by Emory Chao Johnson

Animation, archival footage and video are interwoven in this transnational meditation through time and space of an international art student carrying a heavy burden regarding gender transformation and home.

REBEL directed by Jose Alfredo and Coker Jones Garcia

A LA teenager tries to find his place in the world where he splits his time between the machismo centric gang life of his neighborhood and his desire to wear women’s clothes and embrace his non-binary identity.

MONSTER GIRL directed by Jake Mcclellan and Eric Griffin

A phone sex line host, has a breakthrough during a breakdown as she travels through television while telling her story. Call 1-888-5-BLUE-YOU… she will actually pick up, seriously.

RUN OUT GROOVE directed by Kelsey Fordham

After a mysterious record player lands outside of her house, a disillusioned painter journeys through her tumultuous breakup, guided by her ex-girlfriend.

JUPITER & EUROPA directed by Milo Ferguson

Living on Jupiter’s moon Europa isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. One day, on a boring maintenance mission, Owen breaks free from routine with someone who makes outer space feel a little warmer.

IN THE AIR TONIGHT directed by Tito Soto

In a nod to such legends as Freddie Mercury, KISS, and Elton John, this hi-production drag performance centers around the journey of healing lifelong trauma.

SPECIAL EVENTS

**NOTE: Live performance elements are subject to change as policy around Los Angeles’ mask mandate evolves.

AIDS DIVA: THE LEGEND OF CONNIE NORMAN

Seizing her power as she confronts her mortality, trailblazing trans activist Connie Norman evolves as a voice for the AIDS and queer communities of early ’90s Los Angeles.

BALONEY

The men behind San Francisco’s wildly popular gay All-Male Revue reveal all in this look behind the curtain.

**Screening will be accompanied by a live Baloney show and a Q&A moderated by RuPaul’s Drag Race star BenDeLaCreme!

THE EXTINCTION OF FIREFLIES directed by James Andrew Walsh

When playwright James invites a legendary TV diva, as well as his actor friend, to workshop his new creation over a long weekend, the feedback is unforgettable.

LA QUEENCIAÑERA (World Premiere) directed by Pedro Peira

A portrait of a Los Angeles legend, Latina transgender activist and founder of TransLatin@ Coalition, Bamby Salcedo.

THE LEGEND OF THE UNDERGROUND directed by Giselle Bailey, Nneka Onuorah

(Free Screening)

Logline: Several bold and charismatic queer youth in Nigeria fight against anti-LGBTQ laws in this urgent documentary.

PROGNOSIS – NOTES ON LIVING by Debra Chasnoff

Logline: When maverick Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Debra Chasnoff is diagnosed with stage-4 cancer, she faces down injustice as she always has: with her camera.

SHIT & CHAMPAGNE directed by D’Arcy Drollinger

San Francisco’s legendary stage show is adapted to the screen with great flourish in this hilarious, over the top, 70s inspired romp.

** Champagne White will host a ridiculous pre-show with members of the cast and the world’s trashiest “strippers”. Straight from San Francisco, D’Arcy Drollinger and the Oasis crew are bringing you the raunchiest film in Outfest! With a title too dirty for mainstream media! Everything you’ve heard about it is true! Once you see it, you’ll never be the same! Witness the shocking phenomenon, that is…SHIT & CHAMPAGNE!

THIS IS JESSICA directed by Andrea Meyerson

Jessica Bair, a longtime LGBTQIA+ rights advocate with Human Rights Campaign, shares her struggle to remain in her Mormon faith despite coming out as transgender.

TRANS & NON-BINARY SUMMIT

The 5th Annual Trans & Nonbinary Summit is a celebration of commUNITY, taking place Saturday, August 21st. This year’s summit consists of 3 separate back-to-back programs – the summit Keynote Address & “Post-Pose: The Future of Trans & Nonbinary Storytelling” Panel featuring established and emerging trans & nonbinary creators, such as Zackary Drucker and Our Lady J, a Shorts Program highlighting up-and-coming trans & nonbinary filmmakers, and a Table Read premiere of Razor Tongue Season 2 by Rain Valdez, read by a robust cast of trans & nonbinary actors. The summit will culminate with a mixer celebration.

OUTFEST SCREENWRITING LAB LIVE READ

Several scenes from Outfest’s 2020 Screenwriting Lab fellows are performed live at the festival.

EPISODICS

BOY CULTURE – Episodes 1 & 2

NOAH’S ARC: THE ‘RONA CHRONICLES

Logline: Two trailblazing and beloved gay classics revamp and reboot in 2021!

In the continuation of Q. Allan Brocka’s 2006 fan favorite Boy Culture, Derek Magyar returns as X, still working hard as an escort for hire. But in 2021, he’s up against a younger generation who have gained a competitive edge on the market in the digital age. As X keeps his aging body fit, and his unusual roster of kinky clients happy, he’s also dealing with the realities of still living with Andrew (Darryl Stephens), who’s aiming to move on from their former romantic entanglements.

Darryl Stephens also headlines the reunion special of Noah’s Arc, a pandemic-era return to the beloved characters of Patrik-Ian Polk’s groundbreaking series that set the bar for Black gay male representation onscreen. In the midst of a worldwide health crisis and unprecedented social justice movement, Polk’s characters are joined by a star-studded guest roster including Wanda Sykes, Titus Burgess, Wilson Cruz, and more!

BRIDESMAN

World Premiere

Logline: In the hilarious first series produced by Grindr, Jimmy Fowlie stars as Terry, the man-of-honor intent on stealing away his best friend Judith’s husband-to-be before the couple can make their vows.

Armed with zero shame, bizarrely iconic fashion choices, and hilarious one-liners covered in a thick layer of vocal fry, comedian Jimmy Fowlie steals the show in this first-ever series produced by Grindr. Fowlie plays Terry, the self-absorbed gay man-of-honor at his best friend Judith’s wedding. When Terry decides he must have Judith’s gorgeous husband-to-be for himself, he secretly plans to break up the ceremony — but first he’ll have to contend with Judith’s scheming other best friend, Muriel, and her army of wedding planners. Don’t miss this chance to watch the entire series – filled to the brim with priceless sight gags and endlessly quotable dialogue!

THR PRESENTS: WORK IN PROGRESS Season 2

FREE EVENT!

Outfest is proud to team up with The Hollywood Reporter to present a sneak peek of the phenomenal SHOWTIME® Comedy Series, Work In Progress. An advanced look at the first two episodes will be followed by a live Q&A discussion with co-creator and star Abby McEnany, alongside co-stars Armand Fields and Celeste Pechous; moderated by Chris Gardner of The Hollywood Reporter.

LEGACY

THE INCREDIBLY TRUE ADVENTURES OF TWO GIRLS IN LOVE dir. Maria Maggenti

World Premiere Restoration! Theatrical Only

Laurel Holloman and Nicole Ari Parker starred in this winning 1995 romance, an iconic example of early 1990s queer cinema and indie film, in which working class Randy and popular, affluent Evie navigate the tricky terrain of revealing their new relationship to friends and family. Outfest is proud to present the world premiere of this new restoration, completed with Preservation Funding provided by the Sundance Institute.

QUINCEAÑERA (15TH ANNIVERSARY) dirs. Richard Glatzer & Wash Westmoreland

Theatrical Only

As Magdalena’s 15th birthday approaches, her simple Echo Park life is complicated by the discovery that she’s pregnant. Kicked out of her house, she finds a new family with her great-granduncle and gay cousin.

VESTIDA DE AZUL (DRESSED IN BLUE)

U.S. Restoration Premiere! Theatrical Only

Recently spotlighted in the HBO Max series Veneno, this landmark 1983 Spanish documentary reveals the daily lives of several trans prostitutes in Madrid, who candidly discuss their personal experiences and histories.

SHORT FILMS

1-888-5-BLUE-YOU dirs. Jake Mcclellan, Eric Griffin

2 DOLLARS dir. Robin Cloud

ALL THOSE SENSATIONS IN MY BELLY dir. Marko Djeska

ALMOST A YEAR dir. Jamieson Baker

AND THEN dir. Ravenna Tran

ARE YOU STILL WATCHING? dirs. Tali Polichtuk, Kitty Chrystal, Alex Cardy

AT LAST dir. Lorena Gordon

AUTOETHNOGRAPHY dir. Iván Reina Ortiz

BEAUTIFUL THEY dir. Cloudy Rhodes

BEFORE THE ERUPTION dir. Roberto Pérez Toledo

BETWEEN US dir. Cailleah Scott-Grimes

BLACK BOY JOY dirs. Joshua Walker, Avery Archie

BODIES OF DESIRE dirs.Varsha Panikar, Saad Nawab

BOREKAS dir. Saleh Saadi

BRACHA dirs. Mickey Triest, Aaron Geva

BREAK IN dir. Alyssa Lerner

CHILDHOODS dir. Aaron Alexis

CHLOE MARY LYDIA dir. Megan Chumbley

COCOON LOVE dir. Xiaowen Wang

CODED dir. Ryan White

COMPLICATED dir. Isak Kohaly

COVID SUMMER dir. Todd Verow

DAISY BOY dir. Aj Knight, Darrin Bush

DREAMER dir. Stephanie Osuna-Hernandez

DUSTIN dir.Naïla Guiguet

DWARF PLANET dir. Adrian Chiarella

EDEN dir. Sven Spur

EGGSHELLS dir. Slava Doycheva

EXORCISMS AND OTHER SUPPLICATIONS dir. Georden West

F1-100 dir. Emory Chao Johnson

FAREWELL dir. Maria Åkesson

FERVOR dir. José Manuel Vélez

FISHBOWL dir. Jacqueline Chan

FISHERMAN dir. Nicky Miller

GAYME ON dir. Giovanni Adams

GIRL NIGHT STAND: CHAPTER TWO dir. Jenna Laurenzo

GIRLS & THE PARTY dir. Paloma Lopez

GIRLS SHOULDN’T WALK ALONE AT NIGHT dir. Katerine Martineau

GOD’S DAUGHTER DANCES dir. Sungbin BYUN

GRADUATION dir.Robin Wang

GROWING FANGS dir. Ann Marie Pace

HEADLOCK dir. Damon Laguna

HOMEGOING dir. Carlton Daniel JR.

HOT DREAMS dir. Darci Fulcher, Vaughn Greve

HOW MOVING dir. Owen Thiele

HOW TO BE QUEER dir. Monica Zanetti

HOW TO DIE YOUNG IN MANILA dir. Petersen Vargas

HOW TO RAISE A BLACK BOY dir. Justice Jamal Jones

HYENA dir. Zinzi LeMond

IN THE AIR TONIGHT dir. Tito Soto

IT WAS THE DOG THAT SAVED MY LIFE dirs. Adam Golub, Sylvaine Alfaro

IT’LL BE OVER SOON dir. Benjamin Rigby

JACK AND JO DON’T WANT TO DIE dir. Kantu Lentz

JUPITER & EUROPA dir. Milo Ferguson

KWÊSKOSÎW (SHE WHISTLES) dir. Thirza Cuthand

LITTLE MX. SUNSHINE dir. Alessandro Nori

LITTLE SKY dir. Jess X. Snow

LUV U CUZ dir. Eric Pumphrey

MAMA HAS A MUSTACHE dir. Sally Rubin

MIND OVER TIME dir. Will Holst

MOTHER BUNKER dir. George Metaxas

MOTTA dir. Nish Gera

MOUNTAIN LODGE dir. Jordan Wong

NARCISSISTER BREAST WORK dir. Narcissister

NI AQUÍ NI ALLÁ dir. Ley Comas

NIMZO dir. Adelina Anthony

NOOR & LAYLA dir. Fawzia Mirza

NSFW (ANGRY YELLOW MEAT) dir. Woohee Cho

NUCLEAR FAMILY dir. Faustine Crespy

OF SELF-BLESSING dir. golden lionheart collier

OLLIES ON THE MOON dir. Brittany Campbell

ONLY FOR THE NIGHT dir. LaQuan Lewis

OUR BED IS GREEN dir. Maggie Brennan

OVER MY DEAD BODY dir. Quinlan Orear

OVER MY DEAD BODY dir. Tamiah Bantum

PEACE dir. Adomako Aman

PINE dir. Bethany Michalski

PINK & BLUE dir. Carmen LoBue

PLAISIR dir. Molly Gillis

POOL BOY dir. Luke Willis

PRIVATE PHOTOS dir. Marcelo Grabowsky

PURE dir. Natalie Jasmine Harris

QUEER ISOLATION dir. Jordana Valerie Allen-Shim

QUINCEAÑERO dir. Justin Floyd

REBEL dir. Jose Alfredo Garcia

RIGHT TO TRY dir. Zeberiah Newman

ROADKILL dir. Aliza Brugger

RUN OUT GROOVE dir. Paige Henderson

RUTH dir. Beulah Pidakala

SEASICK dir. Lindsey Ryan

SENIOR PROM dir. Luisa Conlon

SMOKE, LILIES AND JADE dirs. Deondray and Quincy LeNear Gossfield

SQUISH dir. Xavier SERON

STEPHEN & JAMES: BEST GIRLFRIENDS dir. Dave Quantic

SUPREME dir. Youssef Youssef

SWIMMING TO THE END OF THE WORLD dir. Todd Verow

TAFFETA dir. Lovell Holder

TAFFY dir. Jon Crawford

THANK YOU FOR BEING HERE dir.Elizabeth Archer

THE BEAUTY PRESIDENT dir. Whitney Skauge

THE BINDING OF ITZIK dir. Anika Benkov

THE CROWN WITH A SHADOW dir. JB Ghuman, Jr.

THE DAILY WAR dir. Karla Legaspy

THE FUGITIVES dir. Dami Sainz Edwards

THE LIGHTS ARE ON, NO ONE’S HOME dir. Faye Ruiz

THE MAN OF MY DREAMS dir. Tristan Scott-Behrends

THE NIGHT TRAIN dir. Jerry Carlsson

THE NUMBER 12 dir. Jed Bell

THE RECORDER dir. Justine Lupe

THE SMALL THINGS dir. Natalie Jasmine Harris

THE WAY WE ARE dir. Amanda Ann-Min Wong

THE YOUNG KING dir. Larin Sullivan

THEY/THEM dir. Goldbloom Micomonaco

THƠ dirs. Jake Villadolid, Heather Muriel Nguyễn

TO THE FUTURE, WITH LOVE dir. Shaleece Haas

TRADE CENTER dir. Adam B Baran

UNLIVEABLE (INABITÁVEL) dir. Matheus Farias, Enock Carvalho

UNTIE dir. Lane Michael Stanley

VALIENTE (BRAVE) dir. Miguel Melo

VIRGIN MY ASS dir. Adar Sigler

WHAT’S LEFT INSIDE dir. Michael Varrati