‘Our Flag Means Death’: HBO Max Comedy Adds Five To Cast

Trainspotting alum Ewen Bremner, David Fane (Next Goal Wins, Bro’Town), Joel Fry (Cruella, In The Earth), Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen, Army of Thieves) and Matt Maher (Marriage Story, Captain Marvel) have joined the cast of HBO Max’s period comedy Our Flag Means Death. They join stars Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi in the series from writer David Jenkins (People of Earth), Garrett Basch (What We Do in the Shadows) and Dan Halsted.

Created by Jenkins, who also serves as showrunner, Our Flag Means Death is based loosely on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate.

Bremner plays Buttons. Fane portrays Fang. Fry is Frenchie. Khan plays Ivan. Maher is Black Pete.

The ensemble cast also includes Kristian Nairn, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Rory Kinnear, Con O’Neill and Vico Ortiz.

Waititi executive produces and will also direct the pilot. Jenkins executive produces with Basch and Halsted.

Bremner, who’ll next be seen starring in American Civil War drama Freedom’s Path, is repped by The Gersh Agency, Independent Talent Group, Suskin Management and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Fane, repped by Gail Cowan Management, is known for his roles in Bro’Town and 800 Words and will next be seen in Waititi’s upcoming feature Next Goal Wins. Fry, most recently seen in the features Cruella and In the Earth, is repped by Independent Talent. Khan, repped by Curtis Brown and UTA, most recently appeared in the features Army of Thieves and Man Like Mobeen. Maher, repped by CESD Talent and Viking Entertainment, will next be seen in the TV series Outer Range and feature Two Against Nature.