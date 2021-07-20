Oscilloscope Buys Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Pic ‘The Tale Of King Crab’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscilloscope Laboratories has picked up North American rights to Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis’s first fiction feature film The Tale Of King Crab.

The Pic recently had its world premiere in Cannes Film Festival’s Directors’ Fortnight section. Oscilloscope said it was planning a theatrical release on a yet-to-be-determined date.

Story follows Luciano, who lives as a wandering drunkard in a remote Italian village of the region Tuscia. Spiteful actions ensue between him and the prince of the region over the right of passage through an ancient gateway. Fueled by passions and jealousy, these actions result in a horrible misdeed.

The deal with Oscilloscope was negotiated by Shellac’s Thomas Ordonneau and Egle Cepaite. This is the second Directors’ Fortnight title the company has bought this year, following Clara Sola.

Filmmakers Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis said, “We are very excited to present our movie in North America with Oscilloscope. We feel that our migrant story will speak directly to the audience by taking them back to their roots through oral storytelling and genre.”

O-Scope’s Dan Berger said, “King Crab is an enchanting, captivating, gorgeous fable. From its luscious, shot-on-film cinematography to its patient, reflective storytelling, there’s a timelessness to the film that feels equally modern or like it could be a 70-year-old artifact recently unearthed. This is a truly cinematic film that we couldn’t be more excited to bring to screens.”