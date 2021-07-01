Oscars: Academy Invites 395 New Members Including Recent Oscar Winners Yuh-Jung Youn, Emerald Fennell, Florian Zeller, H.E.R.

Deadline

Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn, who took Supporting Actress in April for Minari, along with a number of her recent fellow acting nominees including Maria Bakalova, Andra Day, Vanessa Kirby, Leslie Odom Jr., Paul Raci, and Steven Yeun, are among the new class of 395 artists and executives who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. A number of other recent winners and nominees including both of the latest screenwriting victors, Emerald Fennell and Florian Zeller, Music Score winner Jon Batiste, and all three writers of Oscar winning song “Fight For You” including H.E.R. are also on the list from the 17 branches of the Academy. Overall, there are 89 Oscar nominees, including 25 winners, among the new class. 46% are women, 39% underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 53% coming from countries outside of the U.S. this time around.

Although receiving an Oscar and/or a nomination is a big plus, it does not necessarily guarantee you entrance into the membership, but clearly this year the various branches took their cues from the most recent group of nominees who weren’t able to vote for themselves in April, but now are among the chosen. The new additions will bring the number of eligible Oscar voters up to somewhere in the neighborhood of 9,750, although that is not an exact number as all 395 must now accept the invites, and there has been some attrition due to deaths from last year’s AMPAS-supplied number of 9,362 eligible voters.

The number of new invitees, an exercise done only once each year, has been dramatically more than in half from last year’s class of 819, a number in line with the expansion of AMPAS membership put in place over the past five years in order to bring in more diversity and increase the numbers of women and underrepresented artists. The dramatic slowdown in admitting new members was done to enable steady future growth and to ensure the necessary infrastructure, staff resources and environment to support all Academy members,” according to the AMPAS release.

Membership selection decisions are based on professional qualifications, with representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority of Academy Aperture 2025.

Eight individuals (noted by an asterisk) have been invited to join the Academy by multiple branches. These individuals must select one branch upon accepting membership.

The Academy’s Board of Governors voted on branch-specific guidelines to be applied in determining this year’s new membership invitees. Oscar winners and nominees were considered without limitation by applicable branches.

The 2021 invitees are:



Actors:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Us”

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” “XIIa”

Vidya Balan – “Tumhari Sulu,” “Kahaani”

Nicole Beharie – “Miss Juneteenth,” “42”

Kingsley Ben-Adir – “One Night in Miami…,” “Noelle”

Hugh Bonneville – “Downton Abbey,” “Paddington 2”

Jesse Borrego – “Colombiana,” “Con Air”

Carrie Coon – “The Nest,” “Gone Girl”

Laverne Cox – “Promising Young Woman,” “Bad Hair”

Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” “Cars 3”

Clea DuVall – “Argo,” “Zodiac”

Henry Golding – “A Simple Favor,” “Crazy Rich Asians”

Eiza González – “I Care a Lot,” “Baby Driver”

Kimberly Norris Guerrero – “The Glorias,” “Hidalgo”

Nicholas Guest – “Big Hero 6,” “Rango”

Ye-ri Han – “Minari,” “Worst Woman”

Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman,” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

Nathan Lane – “The Producers,” “The Birdcage”

Jonathan Majors – “Da 5 Bloods,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Luis Gerardo Méndez – “Charlie’s Angels,” “Murder Mystery”

Wagner Moura – “Sergio,” “Wasp Network”

Ramsey Nouah – “’76,” “The Figurine”

Leslie Odom, Jr.* – “One Night in Miami…,” “Harriet”

Robert Pattinson – “Tenet,” “The Lighthouse”

Clarke Peters – “Da 5 Bloods,” “Harriet”

Paul Raci – “Sound of Metal,” “No Ordinary Hero: The SuperDeafy Movie”

Issa Rae – “The Lovebirds,” “The Photograph”

Stephen Root – “Get Out,” “Office Space”

Jurnee Smollett – “Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” “The Great Debaters”

Isiah Whitlock, Jr. – “Da 5 Bloods,” “BlacKkKlansman”

Steven Yeun – “Minari,” “Burning”

Yuh-Jung Youn – “Minari,” “The Housemaid”



Casting Directors:

Domnica Circiumaru – “God’s Own Country,” “Charlie Countryman”

Sarah Crowe – “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” “The Death of Stalin”

Leah Daniels Butler – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

Kim Davis-Wagner – “Her,” “Being John Malkovich”

Kei Kawamura – “Legend of the Demon Cat,” “Silence”

Jessica Kelly – “Midsommar,” “Hereditary”

Esther Kling – “Asia,” “Aladdin”

Liz Mullane – “The Lovely Bones,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”

Susan Shopmaker – “Sound of Metal,” “First Reformed”

Patrícia Vasconcelos – “Mysteries of Lisbon,” “Absurdistan”

Cinematographers:

Manuel Alberto Claro – “Hope,” “Melancholia”

Christine A. Maier – “Quo Vadis, Aida?,” “Life Guidance”

Tobie Marier-Robitaille – “Night of the Kings,” “Nitro Rush”

Erik Messerschmidt – “Mank”

Andrey Naydenov – “Dear Comrades!,” “Euphoria”

Marcell Rév – “Malcolm & Marie,” “White God”

Piotr Sobocinski, Jr. – “Corpus Christi,” “I Never Cry”

Martin Strba – “Charlatan,” “Sekal Has to Die”

Pablo Valdés – “The Mole Agent,” “Los Reyes”

Nicolás Wong – “La Llorona,” “Muñecas Rusas”

Jing-Pin Yu – “Leap,” “Better Days”



Costume Designers:

Lea Carlson – “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” “Room”

Shirley Chan Ku Fang – “Kung Fu Hustle,” “A Chinese Ghost Story”

Beatriz De Benedetto – “The Two Popes,” “The Motorcycle Diaries”

Cindy Evans – “The Way Back,” “Atomic Blonde”

Charlese Antoinette Jones – “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Ride”

Muriel Parra – “A Fantastic Woman,” “Neruda”

Kari Perkins – “Boyhood,” “Mud”

Christopher Peterson – “The Irishman,” “Dark Waters”

Marci Rodgers – “Lost Girls,” “BlackKkKlansman”

Catherine Rodríguez – “Birds of Passage,” “Embrace of the Serpent”

Margot Wilson – “The Nightingale,” “The Dressmaker”

Kenneth Chung-Man Yee – “The Wasted Times,” “Curse of the Golden Flower”

Directors:

Muhammad Al Darraji – “The Journey,” “Sons of Babylon”

Michael Almereyda – “Tesla,” “Marjorie Prime”

Kaouther Ben Hania* – “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” “Beauty and the Dogs”

Wayne Blair – “Top End Wedding,” “The Sapphires”

Lizzie Borden – “Working Girls,” “Born in Flames”

Janicza Bravo – “Zola,” “Lemon”

Craig Brewer* – “Black Snake Moan,” “Hustle & Flow”

Lee Isaac Chung* – “Minari,” “Munyurangabo”

Cherien Dabis – “May in the Summer,” “Amreeka”

Nia DaCosta – “Candyman,” “Little Woods”

Andrew Dosunmu – “Mother of George,” “Restless City”

Sean Durkin – “The Nest,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Emerald Fennell* – “Promising Young Woman”

Johnathan Glazer – “Under the Skin,” “Sexy Beast”

Nicole Tristan Kassell – “A Little Bit of Heaven,” “The Woodsman”

Shaka King* – “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Newlyweeds”

Darius Marder – “Sound of Metal,” “Loot”

Nina Menkes – “Phantom Love,” “Queen of Diamonds”

Alexander Nanau* – “Collective,” “Toto and His Sisters”

Derek Kwok-cheung Tsang – “Better Days,” “Soulmate”

George C. Wolfe – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Lackawanna Blues”

Cathy Yan – “Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” “Dead Pigs”

Florian Zeller* – “The Father”

Documentary:

Karen Akerman – “The Trial,” “Simonal – Nobody Knows the Hard I Had”

Raney Aronson-Rath – “For Sama,” “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”

João Atala – “The Edge of Democracy,” “The Daily Death”

Philippe Bellaiche – “Advocate,” “The Settlers”

Julie Cohen – “My Name Is Pauli Murray,” “RBG”

Charlotte Cook – “Do Not Split,” “The Gospel of Eureka”

Heino Deckert – “Aquarela,” “Human Flow”

Alice Elliott – “Miracle on 42nd Street,” “The Collector of Bedford Street”

Rodney Evans – “Vision Portraits,” “The Unveiling”

Kristin Feeley

Bryan Fogel – “The Dissident, “Icarus”

Nick Fraser – “The Lovers and the Despot,” “Man on Wire”

Jacqueline Glover – “True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality,” “Jim: The James Foley Story”

T. Griffin – “Boys State,” “Life, Animated”

Maya Daisy Hawke – “Janis: Little Girl Blue,” “Cave of Forgotten Dreams”

Wolfgang Held – “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” “Children Underground”

Kathy K. Im

Judy Karp – “Dick Johnson Is Dead,” “Citizenfour”

Lesli Klainberg – “Fabulous! The Story of Queer Cinema,” “In the Company of Women”

Susan Margolin – “A Crime on the Bayou,” “The Rape of Recy Taylor”

Ousmane William Mbaye – “Président Dia,” “Mère-Bi (Mother)”

Lucila Moctezuma – “Living Los Sures,” “The New Americans”

Bill Morrison – “Dawson City: Frozen Time,” “The Great Flood”

Alexander Nanau* – “Collective,” “Toto and His Sisters”

Xan Parker – “Rebuilding Paradise,” “Tigerland”

Kellen Quinn – “Time,” “Midnight Family”

Brenda Robinson – “The Great American Lie,” “United Skates”

Kim A. Snyder – “Us Kids,” “Newtown”

Kathryn Townsend – “Cold Case Hammarskjöld,” “Shirkers”

Angela Tucker – “Belly of the Beast,” “(A)Sexual”

Betsy West – “My Name Is Pauli Murray,” “RBG”

Justin Wilkes – “Rebuilding Paradise,” “What Happened, Miss Simone?”

Peter Yam – “Lost Course,” “Yellowing”

Executives:

Byron Allen

Ashley Brucks

Darlene Caamaño Loquet

Bob Chapek

Matt Dentler

Amy Dunning

David Ellison

Jamie Erlicht

Taylor Friedman

Ellen Goldsmith-Vein

Katie Goodson-Thomas

Ryan Jones

Tilane Jones

Wendy Lidell

Naketha Mattocks

Lorenza Muñoz

Nicholas Nesbitt

Peter Oillataguerre

Pilar Savone

Christopher Shaw

Scott Strauss

Tristen Tuckfield

Zack Van Amburg

Kiyoshi Watanabe

Jiafeng Janet Wu

Negeen Yazdi

Film Editors:

Debbie Berman – “Love and Monsters,” “Black Panther”

Dana Bunescu – “Collective,” “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days”

Matthew Friedman – “Palm Springs,” “The Farewell”

Jamie Gross – “Booksmart,” “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping”

Catherine Haight – “Troop Zero,” “Afternoon Delight”

Gesa Jäger – “Tiger Girl,” “Love Steaks”

Brian A. Kates – “We the Animals,” “The Savages”

Justin Krish – “Blinded by the Light,” “Bend It Like Beckham”

Yorgos Lamprinos – “The Father,” “Xenia”

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – “Sound of Metal,” “A Royal Affair”

Kristan Sprague – “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Newlyweeds”

Frédéric Thoraval – “Promising Young Woman,” “Sinister”

Harry Yoon – “Minari,” “Detroit”

Makeup Artists and Hairstylists:

Nacho Díaz – “The Endless Trench,” “While at War”

Carla Joi Farmer – “Coming 2 America,” “Dolemite Is My Name”

Morten Jacobsen – “Into the Darkness,” “The Square”

Eryn Krueger Mekash – “Hillbilly Elegy,” “The Prom”

Kristyan Mallett – “Artemis Fowl,” “The Theory of Everything”

Adrien Morot – “The Glorias,” “Barney’s Version”

Mia Neal – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Uncut Gems”

Francesco Pegoretti – “Pinocchio,” “The Happy Prince”

Nadine Prigge – “The Dark Tower,” “Invictus”

Pepe Quetglas – “Musarañas ,” “Pan’s Labyrinth”

Kimberley Spiteri – “Mank,” “Palm Springs”

Megan Tanner – “A United Kingdom,” “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

Anna Van Steen – “Bingo – The King of the Mornings,” “City of God”

Scott Wheeler – “One Night in Miami…,” “Star Trek: First Contact”

Louie Zakarian – “Vampires vs. the Bronx,” “Framing John DeLorean”

Marketing and Public Relations:

David Michael Bloch

Ginger Chan

Rita Cooper Lee

Megan Crawford

Mary T. Daily

Clare Anne Darragh

Josh DuBois

Venessa Fraguio

Johanna Fuentes

Michelle Anne Hagen

Carol McConnaughey

Billy Mikelson

Joanna Miles

Chad Miller

Christian Parkes

Sara Reich

Graham Retzik

Daniella Haile Robinson-Asfaw

Kevin Shelby

Angela Smith

Tamar Teifeld

Victoria Treole

Denny Tu

Christina Zisa



Music:

Jon Batiste – “Soul,” “Red Hook Summer”

Amanda Brown – “Babyteeth,” “Red Obsession”

Len Calvo – “Finding Agnes”

Dernst Emile II – “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “The Photograph”

H.E.R. – “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “The Photograph”

Janet Jackson – “Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?,” “Poetic Justice”

Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum – “In Case of Emergency,” “Remember Me”

Aska Matsumiya – “I’m Your Woman,” “Selah and the Spades”

Emile Mosseri – “Minari,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Meshell Ndegeocello – “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” “love jones”

Leslie Odom, Jr.* – “One Night in Miami…”

Lolita Ritmanis – “Blizzard of Souls,” “Wild Daze”

Lisbeth Scott – “All My Life,” “The Passion of the Christ”

Adam Milo Smalley – “Missing Link,” “The Town”

Tiara Thomas – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Pinar Toprak – “Captain Marvel,” “The Angel”

Amelia Warner – “Wild Mountain Thyme,” “Mary Shelley”



Producers:

Mo Abudu – “Òlòturé,” “The Royal Hibiscus Hotel”

Miranda Bailey – “Being Frank,” “The Diary of a Teenage Girl”

Paula Barreto – “João, o Maestro,” “Reaching for the Moon”

Rosemary Blight – “Top End Wedding,” “The Sapphires”

Caroline Bonmarchand – “Spring Blossom,” “Head above Water”

Philippe Carcassonne – “The Father,” “Ridicule”

Darren Dale – “Deep Water – The Real Story,” “The Tall Man”

Kylie du Fresne – “The Invisible Man,” “Upgrade”

Fernando Epstein – “Monos,” “Whisky”

Ainsley Gardiner – “Boy,” “Two Cars, One Night”

Fabiano Gullane – “The Traitor,” “Querô: A Damned Report”

Dan Janvey – “Nomadland,” “Beasts of the Southern Wild”

Ekta Kapoor – “Dream Girl,” “Once upon a Time in Mumbai”

Shobha Kapoor – “Udta Punjab,” “The Dirty Picture”

Emilie Lesclaux – “Bacurau,” “Aquarius”

Jean-Louis Livi – “The Father,” “Wild Grass”

Nadine Marsh-Edwards – “Been So Long,” “Bhaji on the Beach”

Amanda Marshall – “Don’t Think Twice,” “Swiss Army Man”

Paula Mazur – “Let Him Go,” “Corrina, Corrina”

Muriel Merlin – “The Truth,” “Slack Bay”

Ben Odell – “Overboard,” “How to Be a Latin Lover”

Christina Oh – “Minari ,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

Inna Payán – “The Golden Dream,” “Lucia Lucia”

Tim Perell – “Wolves,” “Shortbus”

Katrin Pors – “Wildland,” “Birds of Passage”

Andrea Barata Ribeiro – “Xingu,” “City of God”

Alex Saks – “The Glorias,” “The Florida Project”

Shrihari Sathe – “The Sweet Requiem,” “It Felt Like Love”

Peter Spears – “Nomadland,” “Call Me by Your Name”

Production Design:

Grant Armstrong – “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” “Les Misérables”

Matt Callahan – “The Descendants,” “Get Smart”

Tina Charad – “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood,” “La La Land”

Cathy Featherstone – “The Father,” “Supernova”

Peter Francis – “The Father,” “The Children Act”

Beat Frutiger – “Avengers: Endgame,” “Dolemite Is My Name”

Trish Gallaher Glenn – “Mank,” “Frost/Nixon”

Charles Harrington – “Knives Out,” “Detroit”

Alan J. Hook – “Black Panther,” “Syriana”

Elizabeth Keenan – “News of the World,” “Selma”

Sebastian Till Krawinkel – “A Hidden Life,” “Inglourious Basterds”

Alan E. Muraoka – “I Hate Kids,” “Little Miss Sunshine”

Susan Ogu – “The Big Short,” “Party Monster”

Vicki Pui – “Black Panther,” “Pacific Rim”

Jean Rabasse – “Vatel,” “The City of Lost Children”

James Rothwell – “The Lion King,” “Free Birds”

Diana Stoughton – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Dogma”

Warren Alan Young – “Harriet,” “Twin Falls Idaho”

Short Films and Feature Animation:

Rita del Rosario Basulto – “Eclosión,” “Rain in the Eyes”

Ossama Bawardi – “The Present,” “Haneen”

Will Becher – “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon,” “The Pirates! Band of Misfits”

Jerry Beck – “Wicked City,” “Robot Carnival”

John Bryant – “The Wild Thornberrys Movie,” “Rugrats in Paris”

Réka Bucsi – “Solar Walk,” “Symphony No. 42”

Clara Chan – “Over the Moon,” “Storks”

Peilin Chou – “Over the Moon,” “Abominable”

Sharon Colman – “The Croods,” “Badgered”

Anca Damian – “Marona’s Fantastic Tale,” “Crulic – The Path to Beyond”

Philippe Denis – “Trolls,” “Megamind”

Travon Free – “Two Distant Strangers”

Andrew Gent – “Isle of Dogs,” “Frankenweenie”

Michael Govier – “If Anything Happens I Love You,” “Space for Rent”

Gísli Darri Halldórsson – “Yes-People,” “Kókó the Killer Whale”

SungHo Hong – “Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Sky Blue”

Joey Horvitz – “Game,” “Friday Night”

Brenden Hubbard – “The Helping Hand,” “Cul-de-Sac”

Jeanette Jeanenne – “Departures,” “Trusts & Estates”

Sebastian Kapijimpanga – “Over the Moon,” “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

Sara Koppel – “Embraces & the Touch of Skin,” “Seriously Deadly Silence”

Christophe Lautrette – “The Croods,” “Bee Movie”

Carolina Markowicz – “The Orphan (O Órfão),” “Tatuapé Mahal Tower”

Will McCormack – “If Anything Happens I Love You,” “Toy Story 4”

Adrien Mérigeau – “Genius Loci,” “Song of the Sea”

François Morisset – “Bonobo,” “Sin Cielo”

Dana Murray – “Soul,” “Lou”

Farah Nabulsi – “The Present,” “Nightmare of Gaza”

Erick Oh – “Opera,” “The Dam Keeper”

Gennie Rim – “Over the Moon,” “Dear Basketball”

Martin Desmond Roe – “Two Distant Strangers,” “Buzkashi Boys”

Madeline Sharafian – “Burrow,” “Onward”

Tomer Shushan – “White Eye,” “Inside Shells”

Lisa Stewart – “Turbo,” “Monsters vs Aliens”

Ross Stewart – “Wolfwalkers,” “The Secret of Kells”

Erez Tadmor – “Sirens,” “Dear God”

Charles Williams – “All These Creatures,” “Home”

Nate Wragg – “The Croods: A New Age,” “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”

Carlos Zaragoza – “The Emoji Movie ,” “Gnomeo & Juliet”

Sound:

Kristian Eidnes Andersen – “Into the Darkness,” “The Hunt”

Maurizio Argentieri – “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se),” “All the Money in the World”

Christopher S. Aud – “The Way Back,” “The Disaster Artist”

Jaime Baksht – “Sound of Metal,” “I’m No Longer Here (Ya No Estoy Aquí)”

Christopher Barnett – “Come Away,” “Icarus”

Nicolas Becker – “Sound of Metal,” “The Summer of Sangaile (Sangailes Vasara)”

Phillip Bladh – “Sound of Metal,” “The Little Hours”

Onnalee Blank – “Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Vince Caro – “Soul,” “Toy Story 4”

Carlos Cortés – “Sound of Metal,” “Our Time (Nuestro Tiempo)”

Marko Anthony Costanzo – “Greyhound,” “BlacKkKlansman”

Michellee Couttolenc – “Sound of Metal,” I’m No Longer Here (Ya No Estoy Aquí)”

Valérie Deloof – “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” “BPM (Beats Per Minute)”

Coya Elliott – “Soul,” “Toy Story 4”

Steve Fanagan – “Room,” “Albert Nobbs”

Dominic Carl Gibbs – “The Gentlemen,” “Aladdin”

Paul Hackner – “Trolls World Tour,” “Crawl”

Andy Hay – “One Night in Miami…,” “American Woman”

Mirosław Makowski – “Cold War,” “Ida”

Isabel Muñoz – “Miss Bala,” “Backyard (El Traspatio)”

Nathan Nance – “Mank,” “Toy Story 4”

Whit Norris – “Hillbilly Elegy,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

Erin Oakley – “Charlie’s Angels,” “Zombieland: Double Tap”

Barry O’Sullivan – “Brooklyn,” “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.”

David Paterson – “I, Tonya,” “Drive”

Bjørn Schroeder – “Roald Dahl’s The Witches,” “Kajillionaire”

Marlowe Taylor – “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “The Marksman”

Juli Vandenberg – “Fiela se Kind,” “Otelo Burning”

Thomas “Tommy” Vicari – “Moonlight,” “Bridge of Spies”

David Wyman – “Greyhound,” “Deepwater Horizon”

Ken Yasumoto – “Climax,” “Love”

Visual Effects:

Lance Baetkey – “Avengers: Endgame,” “Avengers: Infinity War”

Peta Bayley – “Dolittle,” “Shazam!”

Dennis Berardi – “Shazam!,” “The Shape of Water”

Daniele Bigi – “Aladdin,” “Ready Player One”

Axel Bonami – “Artemis Fowl,” “Godzilla”

Genevieve Camilleri – “Love and Monsters,” “Velvet Buzzsaw”

Raymond Chen – “Alita: Battle Angel,” “The Meg”

Yeenshi Chen – “Over the Moon,” “Life of Pi”

Santiago Colomo Martinez – “The One and Only Ivan,” “The Jungle Book”

Michael Joseph Conte – “Terminator Genisys,” “Elysium”

Michael Cozens – “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Pete’s Dragon”

Ferran Domenech – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Alien: Covenant”

Benoit Dubuc – “Missing Link,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Scott Edelstein – “Avengers: Endgame,” “Avengers: Infinity War”

Matt Everitt – “Love and Monsters,” “Skyscraper”

Pawl Fulker – “Dolittle,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

John Haley – “Hellboy,” “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

Sherry Lynn Hitch – “Mank,” “The Irishman”

Nick Hsieh – ‘Monster Hunt,” “Looper”

Chia-Chi Hu – “Soul,” “Incredibles 2”

Steve Ingram – “Mulan,” “Pete’s Dragon”

Ben Jones – “The One and Only Ivan,” “The Lion King”

Shannon Justison – “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” “Captain Marvel”

Matthew Kasmir – “The Midnight Sky,” “Paddington”

Michael Kennedy – “The Jungle Book,” “Prometheus”

Ryan Laney – “Welcome to Chechnya,” “Ant-Man”

David Lee – “Tenet,” “John Carter”

May Leung – “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Star Trek Beyond”

Viktor Muller – “Voyagers,” “Gemini Man”

Max Solomon – “The Midnight Sky,” “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

Sheldon Stopsack – “Gemini Man,” “Terminator: Dark Fate”

Damien Stumpf – “Cruella,” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Stephen Unterfranz – “Shadow in the Cloud,” “Rampage”

David Watkins – “The Midnight Sky,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Writers:

Kenya Barris – “Coming 2 America,” “Girls Trip”

Peter Baynham – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” “Borat Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

Kaouther Ben Hania* – “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” “Beauty and the Dogs”

Paul Mayeda Berges – “Blinded by the Light,” “Bend It Like Beckham”

Craig Brewer* – “Black Snake Moan,” “Hustle & Flow”

Lee Isaac Chung* – “Minari,” “Munyurangabo”

Will Collins – “Wolfwalkers,” “Song of the Sea”

Emerald Fennell* – “Promising Young Woman”

Anthony Hines – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” “Borat Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

Jon Hurwitz – “American Reunion,” “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle”

Brad Ingelsby – “Our Friend,” “The Way Back”

Shaka King* – “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Newlyweeds”

Lam Wing Sum – “Better Days,” “Soulmate”

Li Yuan – “Better Days,” “Soulmate”

Dan Mazer – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” “Borat Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

Tarell Alvin McCraney – “High Flying Bird,” “Moonlight”

Kemp Powers – “One Night in Miami…,” “Soul”

Hayden Schlossberg – “American Reunion,” “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle”

Alice Wu – “The Half of It,” “Save Face”

Xu Yimeng – “Better Days,” “Soulmate”

Florian Zeller* – “The Father,” “Florida”

Members-at-Large:

Cameron Bailey

John Buzzetti

Jennifer Jo Caputo

Giovanna Fossati

Craig Gering

Kari Grubin

Eugene Hernandez

Chung Chi Li

Peter Mavromates

Ann Murphy

Loren Nielsen

Nikki Penny

Darin Read

Alice Taylor

Jeremy Zimmer