Oscar Sharp, Damon Lindelof & Matt Reeves Developing Medical Drama ‘The Human Conditions’ At HBO Max

Rising British filmmaker Oscar Sharp has teamed with Damon Lindelof and Matt Reeves to develop a magical-realist medical drama for HBO Max.

The Human Conditions is an original series that follows a young British doctor who must learn to treat impossible, fantastical illnesses by healing the emotional issues that underlie them — and confronting her own along the way.

It will be produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho production company, UK production company Brightstar, and Warner Bros Television.

Sharp will write and direct, and will be an executive producer alongside Lindelof, Reeves, 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski and Rafi Crohn, and Brightstar’s Tanya Seghatchian and John Woodward. Lindelof and Reeves are both under overall deals with WBTV.

Sharp is the BAFTA-nominated filmmaker behind 2014 short The Kármán Line starring Olivia Colman, which premiered at SXSW. He co-created Sunspring, the world’s first film written entirely by an artificial intelligence, and has directed It’s No Game (2017) and Zone Out (2018).

It is the second project that has Lindelof attached in the last few months. The Leftovers, Watchmen and Lost man recently teamed with The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon co-EP Tara Hernandez for Mrs. Davis, a faith-versus-technology drama that has a straight-to-series order at Peacock.

Reeves is directing Warner Bros’ The Batman and developing a drama also set in the world of the caped crusader for HBO Max as well as an animated series for HBO Max and Cartoon Network. His 6th & Idaho is producing the upcoming Ordinary Joe drama series for NBC, and recently produced Amazon Prime Video’s Tales from the Loop.

Brightstar is the London-based production company founded by The Crown producer Tanya Seghatchian and Cold War producer John Woodward.

Sharp is represented in the U.S. by UTA and Echo Lake, and in the UK by Independent Talent. Lindelof is repped by Range Media Partners and Myman Greenspan.