One Magnificent Morning: The CW & Litton Entertainment Extend Deal For Saturday Morning Block

The CW’s “Magnificent” Saturday mornings will continue. The network and Litton Entertainment have extended their deal for One Magnificent Morning, the teen-targeted three-hour reality block.

Launched in 2014, the current Magnificent lineup includes Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild, This Old House: Trade School, Best Friends Furever and Tails of Valor. See the summer schedule below.

“We are committed to continuing to serve our youngest viewers with educational content that showcases positive role models and strong values,” said Betty Ellen Berlamino, EVP Distribution at the CW. “By extending our long-standing partnership with Litton, we look forward to continuing to build on our mutual success for our affiliates and advertisers.”

Said Dave Morgan, Litton’s president and CEO: “The CW has been the perfect partner to bring inspirational stories to teens and their families every week via our One Magnificent Morning block. We are excited to continue our mission together to entertain, inspire, and educate audiences with compelling television programs.”

Here is the summer schedule for the One Magnificent Morning block:

7-7:30 a.m.

Into the Wild

7:30-8 a.m.

Into the Wild

8-8:30 a.m.

Into the Wild

8:30-9 a.m.

This Old House: Trade School

9-9:30 a.m.

Best Friends Furever

9:30-10 a.m.

Tails of Valor