Tokyo Olympics TV & Streaming Schedule: How To Watch Everything From Gymnastics To Track & Field To Basketball And Soccer On NBC, Peacock And More

NBCUniversal will air programming from the 2021 Olympic Games across a wide swath of its broadcast, cable and digital properties. The Games take place in Tokyo from Friday, July 23, to Sunday, August 8.

NBCU’s Peacock streaming service will launch a Tokyo Olympics destination on July 15 featuring extensive live coverage of some the Games’ biggest events including gymnastics, track and field and the U.S.’s pursuit of its fourth straight gold medal in men’s basketball. All of Peacock’s Tokyo Olympics programming will be available to stream for free with the exception of the aforementioned U.S. Men’s Basketball coverage.

Peacock will be chock-full of new daily live shows, original programming, dedicated Olympics channels, full event replays and curated highlights.

Related Story Peacock Lays Out Olympics Destination With Live Shows, Five New Channels, Original Programming

Scroll down for full TV schedule and programming details.

When are the Tokyo Olympics?

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will take place Friday, July 23-Sunday, August 8 in the Japanese capital. The Opening Ceremony will be held Friday, July 23 in Tokyo, starting at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT. The Olympics Closing Ceremony is set for 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT Sunday, August 8.

Where can I watch the Tokyo Olympics?

NBC is home to the Olympics, so tune into your local NBC station for primetime coverage. Programing will also be featured on NBC Sports Network, USA, CNBC, the NBC Olympics channel, the Golf Channel and Telemundo. Or viewers can stream the Games at Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports.com. Tokyo Olympics programming can also be seen on streamers that feature NBC such as Sling TV, Hulu Plus, FuboTV, AT&T TV and YouTube TV.

What is the time difference between the U.S. and Japan?

Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern time, which means many events held in the evening in Tokyo will be in the early morning hours for U.S. viewers.

TOKYO OLYMPICS TV & STREAMING SCHEDULE BY SPORT

Where to Watch is subject to change. Check back closer to the Games for watch and stream event availability (last updated June 28).

Sport Dates (EDT) Where to Watch Ceremonies July 23 (Opening) August 8 (Closing) NBC, NBC Sports

NBC Olympics

Peacock Archery July 23-July 31 CNBC

NBC Olympics Artistic Swimming August 2- 7 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Badminton July 23- August 2 CNBC, NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Baseball July 27- August 7 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Basketball July 24- August 8 CNBC, NBC Sports

NBC Olympics

Peacock Basketball 3X3 July 23- 28 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Beach Volleyball July 23- August 6 CNBC

NBC Olympics Boxing July 23- August 8 CNBC, NBC Sports

Olympic Channel Canoe/Kayak July 25- August 6 CNBC, NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Cycling July 23- August 7 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics <Diving July 25-August 7 CNBC, NBC Sports

NBC Olympics <Equestrian July 24- August 7 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Fencing July 23- August 1 CNBC

NBC Olympics Field Hockey July 23- August 6 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Golf July 28- August 6 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Gymnastics July 23- August 3 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics

Peacock Handball July 23- August 8 CNBC, NBC Sports

Olympic Channel Judo July 23- 31 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Karate August 4- 7 CNBC, NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Modern Pentathlon August 5- 7 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Rhythmic Gymnastics August 5- 7 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics <Rowing July 23- 29 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Rugby July 25- 31 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Sailing July 24- August 4 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Shooting July 23- August 2 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Skateboarding July 24- August 4 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Soccer July 24- August 7 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics

Peacock (Highlights) Softball July 23- 27 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Sport Climbing August 3- 6 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Surfing July 24- 31 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Swimming July 24- August 4 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics

Peacock (Highlights) Table Tennis July 23- August 6 CNBC, NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Taekwondo July 23- 27 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Tennis July 23- 31 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Track & Field July 30- August 7 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics

Peacock Trampoline July 30- 31 CNBC

NBC Olympics Triathlon July 25- 27 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Volleyball July 23- August 8 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Water Polo July 24- August 8 CNBC

NBC Olympics Weightlifting July 23- August 4 NBC Sports

NBC Olympics Wrestling July 31- August 7 CNBC, NBC Sports

NBC Olympics

NEW CHANNELS

Peacock is debuting six new channels offering expansive coverage of the Games.

Tokyo Now

The home of marquee shows such as Tokyo Live, Tokyo Gold, On Her Turf at the Olympics and Tokyo Tonight starting July 24

Great Moments

Launching June 23, this channel will air a collection of the most thrilling moments of past Olympics

Meet the Olympians

Providing profiles and documentaries about top athletes, past and present

Must-See Moments

Featuring the buzziest moments from past Games

Team USA

Highlights of Team USA competing for gold medals in Tokyo

Tokyo Flame

An always-on livestream of the Olympic flame (think Yule log) for people who just want to bask in the glow of the Games

ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING

LIVE SHOWS

All live shows will stream daily on Peacock’s new Tokyo Now channel.

Tokyo Live

Live competition, interviews, highlights, medal ceremonies and athlete profiles. 6-11 a.m. ET

Tokyo Gold

A comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day: outstanding moments with in-depth packages, expert analysis and athlete interviews as daily competition concludes (Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of New York). 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET; Repeats every hour between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m (Monday through Saturday) and 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Sunday).

On Her Turf at the Olympics

Celebrating female athletes competing at the Games with features, interviews and timely coverage. 7-7:30 p.m. ET (one hour earlier on Sundays)

Tokyo Tonight

Fast-paced highlights of events as they happen. Interviews, features and live reports from Tokyo to make the viewer feel like they’re at the Games. 7:30 p.m.-midnight ET (one hour earlier on Sundays)

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE

Original programming for Tokyo 2021 includes even more original shows.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg

Peacock has created a comedic commentary series co-hosted by the titular duo — both Olympics enthusiasts — who will recap the Games’ most impressive displays of athleticism…as well as the moments that don’t go as planned. “Kevin and Snoop will be your comedy guides through the Tokyo Olympics,” according to the company.

For Ball and Country

With the USA Men’s Basketball Team’s fourth consecutive gold medal on the line, there is much at stake in Tokyo. For Ball and Country will follow the greatest men’s basketball players in America as they set aside their on-court rivalries and form a star-studded team to represent the USA.

Golden

This series follows elite American gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Sunisa Lee, Konnor McClain and MyKayla Skinner along their individual and intertwining journeys as Team USA hopefuls leading up to the 2021 Games. The series examines how their preparation for the Games was fundamentally altered by the pandemic. The series is produced by Uninterrupted, a division of The SpringHill Company.

The Sisters of ’96: The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team

When the U.S. Women’s National Team made a run through the field in Atlanta their gold medal match was not fully televised. Now, Peacock is making the game available in full for the first time. The streamer will also debut an hour-long special that reunites 1996 stars Brandi Chastain, Joy Fawcett, Julie Foudy, Kristine Lilly, Shannon MacMillan, Briana Scurry and Tisha Venturini.

In addition, Peacock will curate highlights and full event replays by sport to make it easy for fans to stay current on the 7,000 hours of NBC Olympics coverage.