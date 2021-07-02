Tokyo Olympics TV & Streaming Schedule: How To Watch Everything From Gymnastics To Track & Field To Basketball And Soccer On NBC, Peacock And More

Skip to main content
Simone Biles
U.S. Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles AP

NBCUniversal will air programming from the 2021 Olympic Games across a wide swath of its broadcast, cable and digital properties. The Games take place in Tokyo from Friday, July 23, to Sunday, August 8.

NBCU’s Peacock streaming service will launch a Tokyo Olympics destination on July 15 featuring extensive live coverage of some the Games’ biggest events including gymnastics, track and field and the U.S.’s pursuit of its fourth straight gold medal in men’s basketball. All of Peacock’s Tokyo Olympics programming will be available to stream for free with the exception of the aforementioned U.S. Men’s Basketball coverage.

Peacock will be chock-full of new daily live shows, original programming, dedicated Olympics channels, full event replays and curated highlights.

Scroll down for full TV schedule and programming details.

When are the Tokyo Olympics?
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will take place Friday, July 23-Sunday, August 8 in the Japanese capital. The Opening Ceremony will be held Friday, July 23 in Tokyo, starting at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT. The Olympics Closing Ceremony is set for 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT Sunday, August 8.

Where can I watch the Tokyo Olympics?
NBC is home to the Olympics, so tune into your local NBC station for primetime coverage. Programing will also be featured on NBC Sports Network, USA, CNBC, the NBC Olympics channel, the Golf Channel and Telemundo. Or viewers can stream the Games at Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports.com. Tokyo Olympics programming can also be seen on streamers that feature NBC such as Sling TV, Hulu Plus, FuboTV, AT&T TV and YouTube TV.

What is the time difference between the U.S. and Japan?
Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern time, which means many events held in the evening in Tokyo will be in the early morning hours for U.S. viewers.

TOKYO OLYMPICS TV & STREAMING SCHEDULE BY SPORT
Where to Watch is subject to change. Check back closer to the Games for watch and stream event availability (last updated June 28).

Sport Dates (EDT) Where to Watch
Ceremonies July 23 (Opening)

August 8 (Closing)
  • NBC, NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
  • Peacock
Archery July 23-July 31
  • CNBC
  • NBC Olympics
Artistic Swimming August 2-7
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Badminton July 23-August 2
  • CNBC, NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Baseball July 27-August 7
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Basketball July 24-August 8
  • CNBC, NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
  • Peacock
Basketball 3X3 July 23-28
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Beach Volleyball July 23-August 6
  • CNBC
  • NBC Olympics
Boxing July 23-August 8
  • CNBC, NBC Sports
  • Olympic Channel
Canoe/Kayak July 25-August 6
  • CNBC, NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Cycling July 23-August 7
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
<Diving July 25-August 7
  • CNBC, NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
<Equestrian July 24-August 7
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Fencing July 23-August 1
  • CNBC
  • NBC Olympics
Field Hockey July 23-August 6
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Golf July 28-August 6
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Gymnastics July 23-August 3
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
  • Peacock
Handball July 23-August 8
  • CNBC, NBC Sports
  • Olympic Channel
Judo July 23-31
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Karate August 4-7
  • CNBC, NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Modern Pentathlon August 5-7
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Rhythmic Gymnastics August 5-7
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
<Rowing July 23-29
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Rugby July 25-31
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Sailing July 24-August 4
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Shooting July 23-August 2
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Skateboarding July 24-August 4
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Soccer July 24-August 7
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
  • Peacock (Highlights)
Softball July 23-27
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Sport Climbing August 3-6
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Surfing July 24-31
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Swimming July 24-August 4
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
  • Peacock (Highlights)
Table Tennis July 23-August 6
  • CNBC, NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Taekwondo July 23-27
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Tennis July 23-31
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Track & Field July 30-August 7
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
  • Peacock
Trampoline July 30-31
  • CNBC
  • NBC Olympics
Triathlon July 25-27
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Volleyball July 23-August 8
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Water Polo July 24-August 8
  • CNBC
  • NBC Olympics
Weightlifting July 23-August 4
  • NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics
Wrestling July 31-August 7
  • CNBC, NBC Sports
  • NBC Olympics

NEW CHANNELS
Peacock is debuting six new channels offering expansive coverage of the Games.

Tokyo Now
The home of marquee shows such as Tokyo Live, Tokyo Gold, On Her Turf at the Olympics and Tokyo Tonight starting July 24
Great Moments
Launching June 23, this channel will air a collection of the most thrilling moments of past Olympics
Meet the Olympians
Providing profiles and documentaries about top athletes, past and present
Must-See Moments
Featuring the buzziest moments from past Games
Team USA
Highlights of Team USA competing for gold medals in Tokyo
Tokyo Flame
An always-on livestream of the Olympic flame (think Yule log) for people who just want to bask in the glow of the Games

ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING

LIVE SHOWS
All live shows will stream daily on Peacock’s new Tokyo Now channel.

Tokyo Live
Live competition, interviews, highlights, medal ceremonies and athlete profiles. 6-11 a.m. ET
Tokyo Gold
A comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day: outstanding moments with in-depth packages, expert analysis and athlete interviews as daily competition concludes (Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of New York). 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET; Repeats every hour between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m (Monday through Saturday) and 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Sunday).
On Her Turf at the Olympics
Celebrating female athletes competing at the Games with features, interviews and timely coverage. 7-7:30 p.m. ET (one hour earlier on Sundays)
Tokyo Tonight
Fast-paced highlights of events as they happen. Interviews, features and live reports from Tokyo to make the viewer feel like they’re at the Games. 7:30 p.m.-midnight ET (one hour earlier on Sundays)

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE
Original programming for Tokyo 2021 includes even more original shows.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg
Peacock has created a comedic commentary series co-hosted by the titular duo — both Olympics enthusiasts — who will recap the Games’ most impressive displays of athleticism…as well as the moments that don’t go as planned. “Kevin and Snoop will be your comedy guides through the Tokyo Olympics,” according to the company.
For Ball and Country
With the USA Men’s Basketball Team’s fourth consecutive gold medal on the line, there is much at stake in Tokyo. For Ball and Country will follow the greatest men’s basketball players in America as they set aside their on-court rivalries and form a star-studded team to represent the USA.
Golden
This series follows elite American gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Sunisa Lee, Konnor McClain and MyKayla Skinner along their individual and intertwining journeys as Team USA hopefuls leading up to the 2021 Games. The series examines how their preparation for the Games was fundamentally altered by the pandemic. The series is produced by Uninterrupted, a division of The SpringHill Company.
The Sisters of ’96: The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team
When the U.S. Women’s National Team made a run through the field in Atlanta their gold medal match was not fully televised. Now, Peacock is making the game available in full for the first time. The streamer will also debut an hour-long special that reunites 1996 stars Brandi Chastain, Joy Fawcett, Julie Foudy, Kristine Lilly, Shannon MacMillan, Briana Scurry and Tisha Venturini.

In addition, Peacock will curate highlights and full event replays by sport to make it easy for fans to stay current on the 7,000 hours of NBC Olympics coverage.

