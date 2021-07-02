Tokyo Olympics TV & Streaming Schedule: How To Watch Everything From Gymnastics To Track & Field To Basketball And Soccer On NBC, Peacock And More

NBCUniversal will air programming from the 2021 Olympic Games across a wide swath of its broadcast, cable and digital properties. The Games take place in Tokyo from Friday, July 23, to Sunday, August 8.
NBCU’s Peacock streaming service will launch a Tokyo Olympics destination on July 15 featuring extensive live coverage of some the Games’ biggest events including gymnastics, track and field and the U.S.’s pursuit of its fourth straight gold medal in men’s basketball. All of Peacock’s Tokyo Olympics programming will be available to stream for free with the exception of the aforementioned U.S. Men’s Basketball coverage.
Peacock will be chock-full of new daily live shows, original programming, dedicated Olympics channels, full event replays and curated highlights.
Scroll down for full TV schedule and programming details.
When are the Tokyo Olympics?
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will take place Friday, July 23-Sunday, August 8 in the Japanese capital. The Opening Ceremony will be held Friday, July 23 in Tokyo, starting at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT. The Olympics Closing Ceremony is set for 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT Sunday, August 8.
Where can I watch the Tokyo Olympics?
NBC is home to the Olympics, so tune into your local NBC station for primetime coverage. Programing will also be featured on NBC Sports Network, USA, CNBC, the NBC Olympics channel, the Golf Channel and Telemundo. Or viewers can stream the Games at Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports.com. Tokyo Olympics programming can also be seen on streamers that feature NBC such as Sling TV, Hulu Plus, FuboTV, AT&T TV and YouTube TV.
What is the time difference between the U.S. and Japan?
Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern time, which means many events held in the evening in Tokyo will be in the early morning hours for U.S. viewers.
TOKYO OLYMPICS TV & STREAMING SCHEDULE BY SPORT
Where to Watch is subject to change. Check back closer to the Games for watch and stream event availability (last updated June 28).
|Sport
|Dates (EDT)
|Where to Watch
|Ceremonies
|July 23 (Opening)
August 8 (Closing)
|
|Archery
|July 23-July 31
|
|Artistic Swimming
|August 2-7
|
|Badminton
|July 23-August 2
|
|Baseball
|July 27-August 7
|
|Basketball
|July 24-August 8
|
|Basketball 3X3
|July 23-28
|
|Beach Volleyball
|July 23-August 6
|
|Boxing
|July 23-August 8
|
|Canoe/Kayak
|July 25-August 6
|
|Cycling
|July 23-August 7
|
|<Diving
|July 25-August 7
|
|<Equestrian
|July 24-August 7
|
|Fencing
|July 23-August 1
|
|Field Hockey
|July 23-August 6
|
|Golf
|July 28-August 6
|
|Gymnastics
|July 23-August 3
|
|Handball
|July 23-August 8
|
|Judo
|July 23-31
|
|Karate
|August 4-7
|
|Modern Pentathlon
|August 5-7
|
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|August 5-7
|
|<Rowing
|July 23-29
|
|Rugby
|July 25-31
|
|Sailing
|July 24-August 4
|
|Shooting
|July 23-August 2
|
|Skateboarding
|July 24-August 4
|
|Soccer
|July 24-August 7
|
|Softball
|July 23-27
|
|Sport Climbing
|August 3-6
|
|Surfing
|July 24-31
|
|Swimming
|July 24-August 4
|
|Table Tennis
|July 23-August 6
|
|Taekwondo
|July 23-27
|
|Tennis
|July 23-31
|
|Track & Field
|July 30-August 7
|
|Trampoline
|July 30-31
|
|Triathlon
|July 25-27
|
|Volleyball
|July 23-August 8
|
|Water Polo
|July 24-August 8
|
|Weightlifting
|July 23-August 4
|
|Wrestling
|July 31-August 7
|
NEW CHANNELS
Peacock is debuting six new channels offering expansive coverage of the Games.
Tokyo Now
The home of marquee shows such as Tokyo Live, Tokyo Gold, On Her Turf at the Olympics and Tokyo Tonight starting July 24
Great Moments
Launching June 23, this channel will air a collection of the most thrilling moments of past Olympics
Meet the Olympians
Providing profiles and documentaries about top athletes, past and present
Must-See Moments
Featuring the buzziest moments from past Games
Team USA
Highlights of Team USA competing for gold medals in Tokyo
Tokyo Flame
An always-on livestream of the Olympic flame (think Yule log) for people who just want to bask in the glow of the Games
ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING
LIVE SHOWS
All live shows will stream daily on Peacock’s new Tokyo Now channel.
Tokyo Live
Live competition, interviews, highlights, medal ceremonies and athlete profiles. 6-11 a.m. ET
Tokyo Gold
A comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day: outstanding moments with in-depth packages, expert analysis and athlete interviews as daily competition concludes (Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of New York). 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET; Repeats every hour between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m (Monday through Saturday) and 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Sunday).
On Her Turf at the Olympics
Celebrating female athletes competing at the Games with features, interviews and timely coverage. 7-7:30 p.m. ET (one hour earlier on Sundays)
Tokyo Tonight
Fast-paced highlights of events as they happen. Interviews, features and live reports from Tokyo to make the viewer feel like they’re at the Games. 7:30 p.m.-midnight ET (one hour earlier on Sundays)
BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE
Original programming for Tokyo 2021 includes even more original shows.
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg
Peacock has created a comedic commentary series co-hosted by the titular duo — both Olympics enthusiasts — who will recap the Games’ most impressive displays of athleticism…as well as the moments that don’t go as planned. “Kevin and Snoop will be your comedy guides through the Tokyo Olympics,” according to the company.
For Ball and Country
With the USA Men’s Basketball Team’s fourth consecutive gold medal on the line, there is much at stake in Tokyo. For Ball and Country will follow the greatest men’s basketball players in America as they set aside their on-court rivalries and form a star-studded team to represent the USA.
Golden
This series follows elite American gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Sunisa Lee, Konnor McClain and MyKayla Skinner along their individual and intertwining journeys as Team USA hopefuls leading up to the 2021 Games. The series examines how their preparation for the Games was fundamentally altered by the pandemic. The series is produced by Uninterrupted, a division of The SpringHill Company.
The Sisters of ’96: The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team
When the U.S. Women’s National Team made a run through the field in Atlanta their gold medal match was not fully televised. Now, Peacock is making the game available in full for the first time. The streamer will also debut an hour-long special that reunites 1996 stars Brandi Chastain, Joy Fawcett, Julie Foudy, Kristine Lilly, Shannon MacMillan, Briana Scurry and Tisha Venturini.
In addition, Peacock will curate highlights and full event replays by sport to make it easy for fans to stay current on the 7,000 hours of NBC Olympics coverage.
